Japan's bullet trains hit a speed bump due to virus

Covid-related ridership drops and long-term population trends are raising hard questions about the future of the Shinkansen network of high-speed trains in Japan.

Japan’s ‘underground temple’ protecting Tokyo from floods (South China Morning Post) The Metropolitan Area Outer Underground Discharge Channel, located in Saitama prefecture of Japan, was built to protect Tokyo from flooding. Constructed in 2016, it measures 30 metres (98ft) in diameter and 70 metres (230ft) in depth.

Japan considers making morning-after pill available without prescription (Japan Times) Japan will consider easing regulations on the sale of emergency contraceptive pills without a prescription, the health minister said Friday, taking a step toward allowing the kind of over-the-counter birth control that is already available in dozens of other countries.

Survey: Some diseases raise COVID-19 death rate (NHK) A survey by a medical research center in Japan shows the fatality rate of people infected with the coronavirus is higher among those with chronic kidney or heart diseases.

Hayabusa2's next next mission: small, rapidly spinning asteroid (Japan Times) Expectations are high for the Japanese spacecraft Hayabusa2 after the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency announced earlier this month that an unexplored asteroid will be the new target for the unmanned probe.

System keeps Shinkansen trains safe from floods (NHK) An operator of a bullet-train network in Japan has developed a computer system to keep trains safe from severe flooding. Officials at East Japan Railway say their technology ensures Shinkansen trains can be moved.

Two Japanese listed as potential Nobel winners (NHK) Two Japanese researchers are among potential Nobel laureates in a list released by a US scientific information service firm. This year's winners will be announced starting from October 5.