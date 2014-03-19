Japan is home to some of the most beautiful roads and paths I have ever seen in my life. Along the Nakasendo Trail, there are towns called Shukuba, or 'Post Towns'.
They are stunningly beautiful from start to finish, and this is what they look like. Today, we take a walk through Narai Juku, and Tsumago Juku.
Oct 15
NHK has learned that Japan's Foreign Ministry is considering lowering the travel alert that has been issued for the entire world due to the coronavirus pandemic.
(NHK)
Oct 15
There are plenty of exceptional places to travel in the world, but we’d like to think that Japan is one of the best. (soranews24.com)
Oct 14
Oct 12
Budget airlines operating in Japan have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with many struggling due to huge declines in passenger demand. ()
Oct 12
We are starting here on Akita: ONLY in JAPAN Fireworks Festival (ONLY in JAPAN)
Oct 09
Officials with low cost carrier Jetstar Japan are struggling to weather the turbulence of the coronavirus crisis. They say the situation is forcing them to temporarily halt flights on six domestic routes.
(NHK)
Oct 09
Is Japan Travel in October a good time? (ONLY in JAPAN)
Oct 09
Japan's Prince Hotels on Thursday opened the first location in a new chain offering the hospitality brand's lowest room rates.
(Nikkei)
Oct 08
Japan is set to conditionally exempt business travelers and returnees from the 14-day quarantine policy currently imposed on all overseas arrivals to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, government sources said Wednesday. (Kyodo)
Oct 08
This summer, there was an event that was supposed to take place in Japan that not only people across the nation, but all around the world were looking forward to. (soranews24.com)
Oct 07
As the government-subsidized Go To Travel tourism promotion campaign picks up steam with the recent inclusion of travel to and from Tokyo, tour companies are rushing to offer travel packages, with some apparently over the top.
(Japan Times)
Oct 07
Japan and South Korea have agreed to reopen business and other travel between the two countries on Thursday.
(NHK)
Oct 06
Low-cost carrier AirAsia Japan says it will discontinue all of its flight routes and close down operations in the country. It says it cannot expect a recovery in passenger demand because of the impact of Covid-19.
(NHK)
Oct 06
These days, the section of Tokyo Station serving regional destinations is a shadow of its former self. Gone are the usual crowds, and on a mid-week afternoon in late September, just a handful of commuters browsed bento-box stores.
(Japan Times)
Oct 05
Crowds of visitors flocked to Ise Shrine in central Japan on the first Sunday since trips to and from Tokyo were added to the government's nationwide "Go To" campaign to encourage tourism.
(NHK)
Oct 04
The government will double the daily number of airport checks for the coronavirus to about 20,000 following the recent relaxation of entry restrictions, health minister Norihisa Tamura said Saturday.
(Japan Times)
Oct 04
This is the first weekend since trips to or from Tokyo have been included in the government's nation-wide tourism stimulus campaign, "Go To Travel". The initiative offers large subsidies to tourists to help support the pandemic-hit economy.
(NHK)
Oct 03
A number of ski resorts in the popular Niseko area in northern Japan's Hokkaido are set to delay the start of their operations for this winter season due to the lack of foreign visitors amid the continued novel coronavirus pandemic. (Kyodo)
Oct 02
The Japanese government's "Go To Travel" campaign that is aimed at stimulating domestic tourism now includes Tokyo.
(NHK)
Oct 02
Japan's "Go To Eat" program encouraging people to dine out kicked off on Thursday. The campaign focuses on supporting restaurants affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
(NHK)