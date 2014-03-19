Inside Japan's stunningly beautiful shukuba (post towns)

Japan is home to some of the most beautiful roads and paths I have ever seen in my life. Along the Nakasendo Trail, there are towns called Shukuba, or 'Post Towns'.

They are stunningly beautiful from start to finish, and this is what they look like. Today, we take a walk through Narai Juku, and Tsumago Juku.

Japan mulls lowering global travel alert (NHK) NHK has learned that Japan's Foreign Ministry is considering lowering the travel alert that has been issued for the entire world due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jetstar Japan to drop 6 domestic routes (NHK) Officials with low cost carrier Jetstar Japan are struggling to weather the turbulence of the coronavirus crisis. They say the situation is forcing them to temporarily halt flights on six domestic routes.

Japan to exempt business travelers, returnees from 14-day quarantine (Kyodo) Japan is set to conditionally exempt business travelers and returnees from the 14-day quarantine policy currently imposed on all overseas arrivals to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, government sources said Wednesday.

Problematic travel packages surface under Go To Travel campaign (Japan Times) As the government-subsidized Go To Travel tourism promotion campaign picks up steam with the recent inclusion of travel to and from Tokyo, tour companies are rushing to offer travel packages, with some apparently over the top.

Japan-S.Korea business travel to resume (NHK) Japan and South Korea have agreed to reopen business and other travel between the two countries on Thursday.

AirAsia to shut down Japan operations (NHK) Low-cost carrier AirAsia Japan says it will discontinue all of its flight routes and close down operations in the country. It says it cannot expect a recovery in passenger demand because of the impact of Covid-19.

Japan struggles to fill bullet trains running with empty seats (Japan Times) These days, the section of Tokyo Station serving regional destinations is a shadow of its former self. Gone are the usual crowds, and on a mid-week afternoon in late September, just a handful of commuters browsed bento-box stores.

Ise Shrine crowded with visitors from Tokyo (NHK) Crowds of visitors flocked to Ise Shrine in central Japan on the first Sunday since trips to and from Tokyo were added to the government's nationwide "Go To" campaign to encourage tourism.

First weekend for Tokyo in "Go To" campaign (NHK) This is the first weekend since trips to or from Tokyo have been included in the government's nation-wide tourism stimulus campaign, "Go To Travel". The initiative offers large subsidies to tourists to help support the pandemic-hit economy.