NHK has learned that Japan's Foreign Ministry is considering lowering the travel alert that has been issued for the entire world due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ministry raised the alert to Level 2, the third-highest on a scale of 1 to 4, in March for the whole world and asked people to avoid nonessential travels.

But some countries and cities around the world have started easing lockdown restrictions. The ministry now believes that Japanese nationals are less likely to face restrictions, or to be stranded on foreign soil.

Ministry officials are considering lowering the alert to Level 1 or lifting the advisory completely.

The ministry also issues an infectious disease alert.

A Level 3 alert, which urges people to cancel their travels, has been issued for a number of countries and territories.

The ministry plans to lower the alert to Level 2, which asks people to refrain from nonessential travels. The plan is to pave the way for resumption of international travel.