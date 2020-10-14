A survey of schools in Japan shows that more than 10 percent of them had students who were absent to prevent coronavirus infection.

The Japan Teachers' Union issued a report on the survey conducted between late August and mid-September -- the period just after summer break. A total of 1,152 schools from elementary to senior high as well as those for special needs responded.

Twenty-three percent of the schools said the number of students who were absent or spent school time at the nurse's office increased after the break.

Asked if there are any parents who kept their children out of school to prevent coronavirus infection, 15 percent of the schools said yes.

In one case, a parent said a doctor told a student to stay home because a family member could face a high risk if infected.

On measures being taken, some schools said instructors teach individual students after school or visit their homes to check on their health or bring them class materials.

The staff who conducted the survey said more students than expected stay away from school for fear of the virus. The staff stressed the need to guarantee the students' connection with schools and education, as online learning is still not viable in some cases.