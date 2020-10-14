A survey of schools in Japan shows that more than 10 percent of them had students who were absent to prevent coronavirus infection.
The Japan Teachers' Union issued a report on the survey conducted between late August and mid-September -- the period just after summer break. A total of 1,152 schools from elementary to senior high as well as those for special needs responded.
Twenty-three percent of the schools said the number of students who were absent or spent school time at the nurse's office increased after the break.
Asked if there are any parents who kept their children out of school to prevent coronavirus infection, 15 percent of the schools said yes.
In one case, a parent said a doctor told a student to stay home because a family member could face a high risk if infected.
On measures being taken, some schools said instructors teach individual students after school or visit their homes to check on their health or bring them class materials.
The staff who conducted the survey said more students than expected stay away from school for fear of the virus. The staff stressed the need to guarantee the students' connection with schools and education, as online learning is still not viable in some cases.
Oct 15
Japan's education ministry has requested national universities and other official institutions to join the central government in mourning for former Prime Minister Yasuhiro Nakasone during his state memorial service this weekend, school officials said Wednesday. (Kyodo)
Oct 15
A survey of schools in Japan shows that more than 10 percent of them had students who were absent to prevent coronavirus infection.
(NHK)
Oct 14
Japan plans to sharply cut the inheritance tax bills for highly skilled overseas professionals working in Japan, Nikkei has learned, as part of a broader scheme to nurture the country's status as a global financial center.
(Nikkei)
Oct 12
The number of suicides rose in Japan in August due to more women and school-aged children taking their own lives — offering a first glimpse into the consequences of the mental health strain brought about by COVID-19 around the globe. (Japan Times)
Oct 12
Tokyo on Sunday opened its first major community hub for LGBTQ people this month, part of a pre-Olympics project that campaigners hope will tackle stigma and raise awareness of discrimination. (Japan Today)
Oct 12
Japan's health ministry is conducting an online survey to find out how the coronavirus is affecting mental health.
(NHK)
Oct 10
The University of Tokyo is planning to issue its first bond, amid dwindling government grants and subsidies.
(NHK)
Oct 10
A survey in Japan has found that many children's sleep patterns have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak.
(NHK)
Oct 10
As the fall semester kicked off, universities in Tokyo and the surrounding area, where daily new COVID-19 cases are still relatively high, have been slow in shifting to physical classes. (Japan Times)
Oct 10
近ごろの親は、学業上のプレッシャー、思春期の落ち込み、コンプレックス、メンタルヘルス、ボディイメージの問題など、さまざまなタイプの十代の問題に対処する必要があります。 (newsonjapan.com)
Oct 08
Japanese academic societies and universities are demanding that Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide explain why he refused to appoint six nominees for membership in the Science Council of Japan.
(NHK)
Oct 07
A group of advocates of the Japanese Constitution has accused Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide of violating academic freedom by refusing to appoint six nominees for membership of the Science Council.
(NHK)
Oct 06
The best hand-colored photos of the 19th century came from Japan.
(Vox)
Oct 06
Planning to study in Japan? Discover opportunities, scholarships and everything here. ()
Oct 06
Please enjoy my video! ()
Oct 04
It can be said that for alcohol, some may have a high tolerance and others may need to control how much they consume. (newsonjapan.com)
Oct 04
In recent years, online learning has become more and more popular. (newsonjapan.com)
Oct 03
Kaisei High School, located in Tokyo’s Nishi Nippori neighborhood, is a very respected academic institute. Its major claim to fame is that for 39 years and counting it has sent more students to the University of Tokyo, Japan’s most prestigious university, than any other high school in the country. (Japan Today)
Sep 30
The National Police Agency plans to move safety lectures for certain driver’s license renewals online as part of the government’s push to digitalize administrative procedures and as a way to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, agency officials said Tuesday. (Japan Times)
Sep 30
Japan's education minister Hagiuda Koichi says he will ask universities to let foreign students attend extra classes to make up for lost opportunities to study because of the coronavirus pandemic.
(NHK)