Japan's newest submarine was unveiled Wednesday at a shipyard in Kobe, as part of efforts to boost the country's maritime security amid China's growing assertiveness in the region.
The 3,000-ton sub, named the Taigei, was built by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd and is scheduled to go into service in March 2022, becoming the 22nd vessel in the Maritime Self-Defense Force's submarine fleet.
Under its 2010 National Defense Program Guidelines, Tokyo set a goal of increasing the number of its submarines from 16 to 22 in light of increasing activities by Beijing in waters near Japan, especially around a group of Japan-administered islands claimed by China in the East China Sea.
The Taigei, meaning big whale in Japanese, measures 84 meters in length and 9.1 meters in width and cost around 76 billion yen ($720 million) to build, according to the MSDF.
The 70-crew member submarine has a stealth-like design and is equipped with lithium-ion batteries so that it can remain underwater longer than previous models, it also said.
Oct 15
Japan will significantly ramp up a program encouraging businesses to build production sites in Southeast Asia to diversify supply chains that are too dependent on China.
(Nikkei)
Oct 15
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government plans to launch a program that will help elderly people to receive necessary care if their close family members test positive for the coronavirus.
(NHK)
Oct 15
Oct 15
Yoshihide Suga, the man most likely to succeed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has announced that he remains steadfast in his commitment to issue a license the national inaugural triad of integrated casino resorts. (newsonjapan.com)
Oct 14
Japan is considering an additional economic stimulus package focusing on boosting consumption dampened by the novel coronavirus pandemic, government sources said Tuesday. (Kyodo)
Oct 13
Campaigning began Monday for a Nov 1 referendum on whether Osaka should become a metropolis akin to Tokyo in 2025.
(NHK)
Oct 10
Japan's Justice Ministry is considering doing away with a requirement that people registering marriages or divorces must stamp documents with "hanko," or personal seals.
(NHK)
Oct 10
Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide has explained more about the government's decision last week to reject six candidates for the Science Council.
(NHK)
Oct 09
Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Thursday that Japan will contribute more than $130 million to an international framework to ensure that developing countries have fair access to coronavirus vaccines. (Kyodo)
Oct 07
A local politician of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party has come under fire for claiming last month that his north Tokyo ward would "cease to exist" if the rights of sexual minorities are protected by law. (Japan Times)
Oct 07
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo here Tuesday in the new Japanese leader's first cabinet-level meeting with a foreign official since taking office last month. (Nikkei)
Oct 06
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Monday fought back against speculation that the rejection of six scholars to the Science Council of Japan is attributed to their criticism of national security legislation approved under then-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
(Japan Times)
Oct 04
Japan's science council which makes policy recommendations to the government sent a letter to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Saturday asking him to explain his recent refusal to appoint some of the body's nominees as new members. (Kyodo)
Oct 02
Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide has refused to appoint six nominees as new members of a leading organization of Japanese scientists, prompting a call for the move to be retracted.
(NHK)
Oct 01
NHK has learned the Japanese government will likely boost economic aid for remote, inhabited islands close to the country's maritime borders.
(NHK)
Oct 01
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is unlikely to call a snap election this year to solidify his political position, Toshihiro Nikai, secretary-general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, indicated to Nikkei. (Nikkei)
Sep 28
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga vowed Saturday to press forward with reconstruction efforts for areas devastated by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, as he visited the Fukushima nuclear power plant crippled by the disasters. (Japan Today)
Sep 27
NHK has learned that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is expected to visit Japan as early as next month to meet his Japanese counterpart, Motegi Toshimitsu.
(NHK)
Sep 26
The latest NHK opinion poll shows that Japan's new Cabinet led by Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide has an approval rating of 62 percent. (NHK)
Sep 25
Japan's minister for administrative reform on Thursday ordered all national government offices to stop requiring hanko stamps on official documents as a rule. (Nikkei)