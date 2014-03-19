A 24-year-old woman who was found murdered in her apartment in Kyoto City’s Shimogyo Ward earlier this week died two days before the discovery of her body, police have revealed, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Oct. 12).

At around 2:00 p.m. on October 11, Rumino Yamamura, a part-time employee was found collapsed and bleeding inside her seventh-floor unit by a relative.

Yamamura, who had suffered several around 10 stab wounds, including to the neck, chest and back, was confirmed dead at the scene.

According to the results of an autopsy, Yamamura died from wounds to the chest that caused blood to push up against her heart. The time of death was the night of October 9, police said.

Yamamura, who lived alone, had missed two days of work prior to the discovery. The relative visited the residence after being unable to contact her.

Upon the arrival of the relative, the front door was locked and the interior showed no signs of having been ransacked, police said previously.

Bloodstains in the bedroom

According to NHK (Oct. 14), Yamamura also had at least one wound on a hand that appeared to have been caused by her fending off an attack.

Investigators found bloodstains in the bedroom but in no other locations of the building.

Police are now seeking out the contacts of Yamamura and attempting to track her movements before the incident.