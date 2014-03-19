The Japanese Olympic Committee will move to protect female athletes from having nonconsensual photographs of a sexual nature snapped while they compete, an important step forward for the country as it seeks to create solidarity with and among victims of sexual abuse.

Sources close to the matter said Monday victims have complained to the JOC after they have discovered photos of themselves shared on social media with sexually explicit captions, leading to the national governing body planning to conduct hearings with various sports bodies.

The JOC is preparing to issue a joint statement with the Japan Sport Association and All Japan High School Athletic Federation while taking concrete steps to prevent surreptitious photos from being taken and shared, the sources said.

In August, former national team athletes complained to the Japan Association of Athletics Federations that photos zoomed in on their breasts and buttocks were taken during competition.

Social movements like #MeToo and Japan's Flower Demo have highlighted abuse against women in recent years and empowered them to step from the shadows to report sexual harassment, and more Japanese pro athletes have since come forward to talk about their experiences.

One female track and field athlete said she received an unsolicited photo of a man's genitals sent from an unknown Twitter account and another image of herself during competition photoshopped into an explicit sexual situation.

Others said they are easily targeted when they position themselves in jumping events or when they lift their hips into the air on the starting blocks before a sprint.