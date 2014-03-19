Tokyo reports 284 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 699
Japan Today -- Oct 16
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Thursday reported 284 new cases of the coronavirus, up 107 from Wednesday. The number is the result of 6,201 tests conducted on Oct 12.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 28,420.

By the age group, the highest number of infected cases were people in their 20s (69), followed by 67 in their 30s, 42 in their 40s and 31 in their 50s.

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 25, unchanged from Wednesday, health officials said.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 699. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (79), Saitama (57), Chiba (54), Osaka (51), Okinawa (39), Hokkaido (30), Aichi (19) and Hyogo (14).

Three coronavirus-related deaths were reported.

News source: Japan Today
MORE NEWS
Oct 16
Tokyo police to accuse deceased man over alleged murder of ex-girlfriend
Tokyo Metropolitan Police are planning to accuse a deceased man of fatally stabbing his former girlfriend in Nakano Ward earlier this year, reports TBS News (Oct. 14). (tokyoreporter.com)
Oct 16
Saitama: Man accused of kidnapping girl, holding her for 5 months
Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping a girl he met online and holding her for five months, reports Kyodo News (Oct. 15). (tokyoreporter.com)
Oct 16
Tokyo reports 284 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 699
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Thursday reported 284 new cases of the coronavirus, up 107 from Wednesday. The number is the result of 6,201 tests conducted on Oct 12. (Japan Today)
Oct 16
Japan to release treated water from crippled Fukushima plant into sea
The Japanese government plans to release into the sea treated radioactive water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant crippled by a powerful earthquake and tsunami in 2011 amid concerns over the environmental impact, sources close to the matter said Thursday. (Kyodo)
Oct 16
Anti-virus measures for university entrance exams
An expert panel has basically approved anti-infection measures to be taken for next year's standardized university entrance exams in Japan, which would take place amid the pandemic. (NHK)
Oct 16
Chiba: Man found in pool of blood on sidewalk later dies
A man found in a pool of blood on a sidewalk in Chiba City on Wednesday later died, police said, reports Jiji Press (Oct. 15). (tokyoreporter.com)
Oct 16
Universal Studios Japan unveils Mario-themed cafe ahead of opening
Universal Studios Japan in Osaka unveiled to the media a cafe and store based on Nintendo Co.’s popular Super Mario Bros. game series Thursday, the day before its grand opening. (Japan Times)
Oct 16
Hawaii to ease entry rules for visitors from Japan
The US state of Hawaii says it plans to ease coronavirus-related quarantine requirements for visitors from Japan. (NHK)
Oct 16
Yokohama Stadium to be packed with 27,000 to test virus measures
The government will test measures for preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus at events with large numbers of spectators in a trial late this month in a nearly-packed baseball stadium in Yokohama, officials said Thursday. (Japan Times)
Oct 16
Uptick in spending in 2nd half of September
Analysts credit a Japanese government travel campaign with a slight uptick in spending on services and entertainment in late September. (NHK)
Oct 16
Supercomputer shows humidity affects aerosol spread of coronavirus
A Japanese supercomputer showed that humidity can have a large effect on the dispersion of virus particles, pointing to heightened coronavirus contagion risks in dry, indoor conditions during the winter months. (Japan Today)
Oct 15
Japan, others agree principles for exploring space
Japan, the United States and six other countries have signed an agreement laying out what they say are the guiding principles for space exploration. (NHK)
Oct 15
Kyoto police: Woman found dead died 2 days before discovery of body
A 24-year-old woman who was found murdered in her apartment in Kyoto City’s Shimogyo Ward earlier this week died two days before the discovery of her body, police have revealed, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Oct. 12). (tokyoreporter.com)
Oct 15
Japan mulls lowering global travel alert
NHK has learned that Japan's Foreign Ministry is considering lowering the travel alert that has been issued for the entire world due to the coronavirus pandemic. (NHK)
Oct 15
Once-fearsome ozeki rank no longer sport's 'great barrier'
A strong 13-2 title winning performance in the September tournament was enough to convince the Japan Sumo Association’s judging department to make Shodai the sport’s 251st ozeki. (Japan Times)
Oct 15
Kyoto voted as the Best Big City in the world by international travelers, beating out Tokyo
There are plenty of exceptional places to travel in the world, but we’d like to think that Japan is one of the best. (soranews24.com)
Oct 15
Japan expands 'China exit' subsidies for moves to Southeast Asia
Japan will significantly ramp up a program encouraging businesses to build production sites in Southeast Asia to diversify supply chains that are too dependent on China. (Nikkei)
Oct 15
Tokyo to help elderly if close family infected
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government plans to launch a program that will help elderly people to receive necessary care if their close family members test positive for the coronavirus. (NHK)
Oct 15
Sporting organizations ramp up fight against voyeuristic photography
The Japanese Olympic Committee will move to protect female athletes from having nonconsensual photographs of a sexual nature snapped while they compete, an important step forward for the country as it seeks to create solidarity with and among victims of sexual abuse. (Japan Times)
Oct 15
Japan unveils 3,000-ton new submarine
Japan's newest submarine was unveiled Wednesday at a shipyard in Kobe, as part of efforts to boost the country's maritime security amid China's growing assertiveness in the region. (Japan Today)