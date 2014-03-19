The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Thursday reported 284 new cases of the coronavirus, up 107 from Wednesday. The number is the result of 6,201 tests conducted on Oct 12.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 28,420.

By the age group, the highest number of infected cases were people in their 20s (69), followed by 67 in their 30s, 42 in their 40s and 31 in their 50s.

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 25, unchanged from Wednesday, health officials said.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 699. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (79), Saitama (57), Chiba (54), Osaka (51), Okinawa (39), Hokkaido (30), Aichi (19) and Hyogo (14).

Three coronavirus-related deaths were reported.