The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Thursday reported 284 new cases of the coronavirus, up 107 from Wednesday. The number is the result of 6,201 tests conducted on Oct 12.
The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 28,420.
By the age group, the highest number of infected cases were people in their 20s (69), followed by 67 in their 30s, 42 in their 40s and 31 in their 50s.
The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 25, unchanged from Wednesday, health officials said.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 699. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (79), Saitama (57), Chiba (54), Osaka (51), Okinawa (39), Hokkaido (30), Aichi (19) and Hyogo (14).
Three coronavirus-related deaths were reported.
Oct 16
Tokyo Metropolitan Police are planning to accuse a deceased man of fatally stabbing his former girlfriend in Nakano Ward earlier this year, reports TBS News (Oct. 14). (tokyoreporter.com)
Oct 16
Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping a girl he met online and holding her for five months, reports Kyodo News (Oct. 15). (tokyoreporter.com)
Oct 16
Oct 16
The Japanese government plans to release into the sea treated radioactive water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant crippled by a powerful earthquake and tsunami in 2011 amid concerns over the environmental impact, sources close to the matter said Thursday. (Kyodo)
Oct 16
An expert panel has basically approved anti-infection measures to be taken for next year's standardized university entrance exams in Japan, which would take place amid the pandemic.
(NHK)
Oct 16
A man found in a pool of blood on a sidewalk in Chiba City on Wednesday later died, police said, reports Jiji Press (Oct. 15). (tokyoreporter.com)
Oct 16
Universal Studios Japan in Osaka unveiled to the media a cafe and store based on Nintendo Co.’s popular Super Mario Bros. game series Thursday, the day before its grand opening. (Japan Times)
Oct 16
The US state of Hawaii says it plans to ease coronavirus-related quarantine requirements for visitors from Japan.
(NHK)
Oct 16
The government will test measures for preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus at events with large numbers of spectators in a trial late this month in a nearly-packed baseball stadium in Yokohama, officials said Thursday.
(Japan Times)
Oct 16
Analysts credit a Japanese government travel campaign with a slight uptick in spending on services and entertainment in late September.
(NHK)
Oct 16
A Japanese supercomputer showed that humidity can have a large effect on the dispersion of virus particles, pointing to heightened coronavirus contagion risks in dry, indoor conditions during the winter months.
(Japan Today)
Oct 15
Japan, the United States and six other countries have signed an agreement laying out what they say are the guiding principles for space exploration.
(NHK)
Oct 15
A 24-year-old woman who was found murdered in her apartment in Kyoto City’s Shimogyo Ward earlier this week died two days before the discovery of her body, police have revealed, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Oct. 12). (tokyoreporter.com)
Oct 15
NHK has learned that Japan's Foreign Ministry is considering lowering the travel alert that has been issued for the entire world due to the coronavirus pandemic.
(NHK)
Oct 15
A strong 13-2 title winning performance in the September tournament was enough to convince the Japan Sumo Association’s judging department to make Shodai the sport’s 251st ozeki. (Japan Times)
Oct 15
There are plenty of exceptional places to travel in the world, but we’d like to think that Japan is one of the best. (soranews24.com)
Oct 15
Japan will significantly ramp up a program encouraging businesses to build production sites in Southeast Asia to diversify supply chains that are too dependent on China.
(Nikkei)
Oct 15
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government plans to launch a program that will help elderly people to receive necessary care if their close family members test positive for the coronavirus.
(NHK)
Oct 15
The Japanese Olympic Committee will move to protect female athletes from having nonconsensual photographs of a sexual nature snapped while they compete, an important step forward for the country as it seeks to create solidarity with and among victims of sexual abuse. (Japan Times)
Oct 15
Japan's newest submarine was unveiled Wednesday at a shipyard in Kobe, as part of efforts to boost the country's maritime security amid China's growing assertiveness in the region. (Japan Today)