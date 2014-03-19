Universal Studios Japan in Osaka unveiled to the media a cafe and store based on Nintendo Co.’s popular Super Mario Bros. game series Thursday, the day before its grand opening.

The world’s first Mario Cafe & Store, selling food and merchandise inspired by characters including Mario, his brother Luigi and Princess Peach, has walls decorated with images of warp pipes and question mark blocks.

Drinks and food modeled after the characters will be offered, while the tables are based on the iconic mushrooms featured in the game.

来年、ユニバーサル・スタジオ・ジャパンに「マリオ」のエリアが新たにオープンします。16日は一足先にカフェが開店、キノコはあるのでしょうか。 USJ内に16日にオープンする「マリオ・カフェ＆ストア」がお披露目されました。外観は任天堂のゲームに登場するマリオやルイージをイメージして赤と緑を基調にデザイン。飲食店内の壁には、お馴染みのハテナブロックや土管が描かれ、様々な色のキノコを模したテーブルが置かれています。カラフルな店内はマリオの世界そのまま。SNS映え間違いなしのスイーツやドリンクなどメニューも様々です。 そして、カフェと隣接するショップには、ここでしか手に入らないオリジナルのマリオグッズが登場。スタッフたちも胸元にマリオのデザインが施されたコスチュームで新しい施設に花を添えます。 来年春に誕生する新エリアは600億円以上かけて任天堂のキャラクターとその世界を等身大で体験できる世界初のエリアです。USJは当初、今年の夏までのオープンを目指していましたが、感染拡大の影響で延期していました。16日、新エリア開業に先駆けて始まるカフェ。マリオ大好きという人も、初心者の人も「スーパー・ニンテンドー・ワールド」へ行く前にチェックしてみてはいかがでしょうか。