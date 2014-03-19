Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping a girl he met online and holding her for five months, reports Kyodo News (Oct. 15).

Between May 11 and Wednesday, Fumiya Endo, a part-time employee, allegedly held the girl at his residence in Isesaki City, Gunma Prefecture and a vacant property in Kumagaya City, Saitama that is owned by his parents.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of abducting a minor on Wednesday, Endo admitted to the allegations, the Kumagaya Police Station said. He told police that the girl has no family.

According to police, Endo met the girl on a social-networking service. “If we meet, what do you want to do?” he reportedly wrote to the girl in luring her out.

On Wednesday night, a relative of Endo alerted police after visiting the vacant property and finding a light on.

Officers arriving at the scene found the girl alone. They later arrested Endo upon his arrival.

家出願望のあった10代の少女を誘い出して空き家などに住ませたとして誘拐の疑いで27歳の男が逮捕されました。 群馬県伊勢崎市に住む自称アルバイト・遠藤文也容疑者は今年5月から約5カ月の間、無職の10代の少女を熊谷市内の親類が管理する空き家に住ませて誘拐した疑いが持たれています。警察によりますと、14日夜、空き家に電気がついているのを不審に思った親類が警察に通報し、室内にいた少女が保護されました。取り調べに対して「間違いない」と容疑を認めています。2人は去年秋ごろからSNSを通じて知り合っていて、遠藤容疑者は少女の家出の意思に対して「声を早く聞きたい」などと応えていました。