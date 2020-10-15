The US state of Hawaii says it plans to ease coronavirus-related quarantine requirements for visitors from Japan.

The authorities say they are making arrangements with the Japanese side, including when to start the new measure.

At present, travelers to Hawaii are required to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. But officials are easing the measure, citing declines in infections.

Starting on Thursday, visitors from other US states will be exempt from the requirement if they produce evidence of a negative coronavirus test. They can only use tests approved by US authorities. They must also have their temperatures checked upon arrival.

The Hawaii governor's office on Wednesday announced that health authorities in the state have approved Japan's testing procedure for the pre-travel virus tests.

It says proof of a negative test result from "trusted testing partners" in Japan will allow travelers from the country to bypass the quarantine.

It says the health officials are currently in discussions with various Japanese medical institutions to form a list of trusted partners. It says the launch date will be set when the list is established.

The tourism industry welcomes the new step hoping it would encourage more tourists to visit from Japan.