Japan is moving to gradually reopen its borders to business travellers.
Singapore was the first to reach a business track arrangement with Japan. The green lane exempts business travellers from 14-days of self-isolation. But nearly a month after applications opened, the take-up remains slow. To raise awareness about the reciprocal green lane, the Singapore Tourism Board conducted an online seminar for travel agents in Japan in late September. Singapore's mission in Tokyo said as of early-Oct, it's not aware of any Japanese travelling on the business track to Singapore.
Oct 17
Renovated sections of Tokyo Metro Co's Ginza Station in the capital's high-end shopping district opened to the public Friday after roughly three years of work, with new features to showcase the luxury and elegance associated with the area.
(Japan Today)
Oct 17
A Japanese tourist left stranded for over 200 days at the foot of the ancient Inca ruins of Machu Picchu due to the coronavirus pandemic had the site all to himself when he was finally able to visit this month. (Kyodo)
Oct 17
Oct 16
Universal Studios Japan in Osaka unveiled to the media a cafe and store based on Nintendo Co.’s popular Super Mario Bros. game series Thursday, the day before its grand opening. (Japan Times)
Oct 16
The US state of Hawaii says it plans to ease coronavirus-related quarantine requirements for visitors from Japan.
(NHK)
Oct 15
NHK has learned that Japan's Foreign Ministry is considering lowering the travel alert that has been issued for the entire world due to the coronavirus pandemic.
(NHK)
Oct 15
There are plenty of exceptional places to travel in the world, but we’d like to think that Japan is one of the best. (soranews24.com)
Oct 14
Japan is home to some of the most beautiful roads and paths I have ever seen in my life. Along the Nakasendo Trail, there are towns called Shukuba, or 'Post Towns'. (Tokyo Lens)
Oct 12
Budget airlines operating in Japan have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with many struggling due to huge declines in passenger demand. ()
Oct 12
We are starting here on Akita: ONLY in JAPAN Fireworks Festival (ONLY in JAPAN)
Oct 09
Officials with low cost carrier Jetstar Japan are struggling to weather the turbulence of the coronavirus crisis. They say the situation is forcing them to temporarily halt flights on six domestic routes.
(NHK)
Oct 09
Is Japan Travel in October a good time? (ONLY in JAPAN)
Oct 09
Japan's Prince Hotels on Thursday opened the first location in a new chain offering the hospitality brand's lowest room rates.
(Nikkei)
Oct 08
Japan is set to conditionally exempt business travelers and returnees from the 14-day quarantine policy currently imposed on all overseas arrivals to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, government sources said Wednesday. (Kyodo)
Oct 08
This summer, there was an event that was supposed to take place in Japan that not only people across the nation, but all around the world were looking forward to. (soranews24.com)
Oct 07
As the government-subsidized Go To Travel tourism promotion campaign picks up steam with the recent inclusion of travel to and from Tokyo, tour companies are rushing to offer travel packages, with some apparently over the top.
(Japan Times)
Oct 07
Japan and South Korea have agreed to reopen business and other travel between the two countries on Thursday.
(NHK)
Oct 06
Low-cost carrier AirAsia Japan says it will discontinue all of its flight routes and close down operations in the country. It says it cannot expect a recovery in passenger demand because of the impact of Covid-19.
(NHK)
Oct 06
These days, the section of Tokyo Station serving regional destinations is a shadow of its former self. Gone are the usual crowds, and on a mid-week afternoon in late September, just a handful of commuters browsed bento-box stores.
(Japan Times)
Oct 05
Crowds of visitors flocked to Ise Shrine in central Japan on the first Sunday since trips to and from Tokyo were added to the government's nationwide "Go To" campaign to encourage tourism.
(NHK)