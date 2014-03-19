Japan's first professional women's soccer league, the WE League, announced Thursday the 11 founding clubs selected to take part in its inaugural season starting next September.
The Japan Football Association had initially targeted between six and 10 teams to form the WE League but expanded the number after 17 clubs applied for membership.
The WE League will supersede the amateur Nadeshiko League as the top flight of Japanese women's soccer.
The Nadeshiko League will effectively become the second tier, but there will be no relegation from the WE League for the foreseeable future.
The 11 clubs are headlined by powerhouses Nippon TV Beleza, winners of the last five Nadeshiko League titles, Urawa Reds and INAC Kobe Leonessa.
Oct 17
Yokohama Stadium will hold three baseball games at around 80% capacity later this month as Japan looks to test its COVID-19 countermeasures at big events ahead of the rearranged Tokyo Olympics next year. (Reuters)
Oct 17
Oct 16
The government will test measures for preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus at events with large numbers of spectators in a trial late this month in a nearly-packed baseball stadium in Yokohama, officials said Thursday.
Oct 15
A strong 13-2 title winning performance in the September tournament was enough to convince the Japan Sumo Association’s judging department to make Shodai the sport’s 251st ozeki. (Japan Times)
Oct 15
The Japanese Olympic Committee will move to protect female athletes from having nonconsensual photographs of a sexual nature snapped while they compete, an important step forward for the country as it seeks to create solidarity with and among victims of sexual abuse. (Japan Times)
Oct 14
Modern technology keeps evolving, spreading its tentacles and roping in all sectors, one by one. (newsonjapan.com)
Oct 13
A total of 26 players of the men's volleyball team at Nihon University have contracted the novel coronavirus but none are showing serious symptoms, sources close to the matter said Monday. (Kyodo)
Oct 08
NHK has learned that the organizers of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics are expecting to slash a total of more than 190 million dollars in costs for the Games.
Oct 08
Next year's Tokyo Marathon will be rescheduled from March to the fall due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, sources said Wednesday. (Japan Times)
Oct 07
The Lotte Marines announced Tuesday a total 11 top-team players and staff have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but the club's Pacific League game against the Orix Buffaloes went ahead as planned. (Japan Today)
Oct 07
The IOC and local organizers are trying to “simplify” the postponed Tokyo Olympics, promising to save money in what one study says is already the most expensive Summer Olympics on record.
Oct 07
Over the past few years, there have been increased suggestions that Formula One could host a street race in Japan by 2025. Hirofumi Yoshimura – the current major of Osaka – has stated his desire for Yumeshima Island to host the country’s first-ever street-orientated Grand Prix. (newsonjapan.com)
Oct 07
As regulated gambling spreads across other parts of Asia, attention always returns to Japan. There have been strong laws controlling gambling here for years, and it seems like this is one area that lawmakers will not return to any time soon. Let's take a closer look at the current status of gambling here as it currently stands. (newsonjapan.com)
Oct 06
Nippon Professional Baseball and the J. League will explore the possibility of raising the current caps on attendance, a process that will include consultations with an epidemiologist, among others, the two leagues announced following the latest meeting of their joint COVID-19 task force on Monday.
Oct 05
The government of Japan is reportedly considering ways to let people into the country next year when it hosts the Olympics. (ARIRANG NEWS)
Oct 04
The Japan National Championships for track and field events ended on Saturday after three days of competition.
Oct 04
Online casino games have gained a lot of popularity in the last few years. (newsonjapan.com)
Oct 03
Honda Motor says it is withdrawing from Formula One. The carmaker will stop providing power units at the end of the 2021 season as the Japanese company pivots to a focus on green energy.
Sep 28
The 28-year-old Shodai has won his first title in the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament, with 13 wins and two losses.
Sep 27
The US magazine Time has included tennis star Osaka Naomi on its list of the 100 most influential people for the second year in a row.
