Japan's first professional women's soccer league, the WE League, announced Thursday the 11 founding clubs selected to take part in its inaugural season starting next September.

The Japan Football Association had initially targeted between six and 10 teams to form the WE League but expanded the number after 17 clubs applied for membership.

The WE League will supersede the amateur Nadeshiko League as the top flight of Japanese women's soccer.

The Nadeshiko League will effectively become the second tier, but there will be no relegation from the WE League for the foreseeable future.

The 11 clubs are headlined by powerhouses Nippon TV Beleza, winners of the last five Nadeshiko League titles, Urawa Reds and INAC Kobe Leonessa.