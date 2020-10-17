Japan's Cabinet and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party held a joint funeral service for former Prime Minister Nakasone Yasuhiro, who died last November at the age of 101.
About 650 people, including Crown Prince and Crown Princess Akishino, the Lower House speaker, the Upper House president and former prime ministers, attended the event at a hotel in Tokyo on Saturday.
It had been postponed since March due to the pandemic, and the number of participants, who were socially distanced from each other, was limited to reduce the risk of infection.
After participants offered silent prayers, Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide praised Nakasone for achieving a series of administrative reforms, including the privatizations of the national railway, the telegraph and telephone public corporation and the salt and tobacco public corporation.
He said Nakasone also strengthened Japan's ties with the United States and other countries, and greatly raised Japan's profile in the international community.
Suga said he will work to take over Nakasone's spirit of reform and pledged to make all-out efforts to engage in state affairs.
Oct 18
(NHK)
Oct 18
The ruling coalition and an opposition party are considering introducing a bill to recognize that the woman who gives birth to a child as the mother in cases where she uses a third person’s egg, informed sources said Friday. (Japan Times)
Oct 18
The new Japanese Prime Minister sent an offering to the Yasukuni shrine for the autumn festival, but did not attend in person. (ARIRANG NEWS)
Oct 17
Since taking office a month ago, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has held a marathon of teleconferences with world leaders and met face-to-face with high-ranking foreign government officials, eager to shake off criticism that he is a diplomatic novice and doubts over whether he can continue the legacy of his predecessor, former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. (Japan Times)
Oct 17
The Japanese government on Friday created an official YouTube channel to provide information about North Korea's abductions of Japanese nationals in the 1970s and 1980s, with a video featuring Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga vowing to bring them back home promptly. (Kyodo)
Oct 15
Japan will significantly ramp up a program encouraging businesses to build production sites in Southeast Asia to diversify supply chains that are too dependent on China.
(Nikkei)
Oct 15
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government plans to launch a program that will help elderly people to receive necessary care if their close family members test positive for the coronavirus.
(NHK)
Oct 15
Japan's newest submarine was unveiled Wednesday at a shipyard in Kobe, as part of efforts to boost the country's maritime security amid China's growing assertiveness in the region. (Japan Today)
Oct 15
Yoshihide Suga, the man most likely to succeed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has announced that he remains steadfast in his commitment to issue a license the national inaugural triad of integrated casino resorts. (newsonjapan.com)
Oct 14
Japan is considering an additional economic stimulus package focusing on boosting consumption dampened by the novel coronavirus pandemic, government sources said Tuesday. (Kyodo)
Oct 13
Campaigning began Monday for a Nov 1 referendum on whether Osaka should become a metropolis akin to Tokyo in 2025.
(NHK)
Oct 10
Japan's Justice Ministry is considering doing away with a requirement that people registering marriages or divorces must stamp documents with "hanko," or personal seals.
(NHK)
Oct 10
Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide has explained more about the government's decision last week to reject six candidates for the Science Council.
(NHK)
Oct 09
Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Thursday that Japan will contribute more than $130 million to an international framework to ensure that developing countries have fair access to coronavirus vaccines. (Kyodo)
Oct 07
A local politician of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party has come under fire for claiming last month that his north Tokyo ward would "cease to exist" if the rights of sexual minorities are protected by law. (Japan Times)
Oct 07
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo here Tuesday in the new Japanese leader's first cabinet-level meeting with a foreign official since taking office last month. (Nikkei)
Oct 06
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Monday fought back against speculation that the rejection of six scholars to the Science Council of Japan is attributed to their criticism of national security legislation approved under then-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
(Japan Times)
Oct 04
Japan's science council which makes policy recommendations to the government sent a letter to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Saturday asking him to explain his recent refusal to appoint some of the body's nominees as new members. (Kyodo)
Oct 02
Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide has refused to appoint six nominees as new members of a leading organization of Japanese scientists, prompting a call for the move to be retracted.
(NHK)
Oct 01
NHK has learned the Japanese government will likely boost economic aid for remote, inhabited islands close to the country's maritime borders.
(NHK)