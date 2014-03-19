The ruling coalition and an opposition party are considering introducing a bill to recognize that the woman who gives birth to a child as the mother in cases where she uses a third person’s egg, informed sources said Friday.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party, its coalition partner, Komeito, and the opposition Democratic Party for the People aim to submit the bill to an extraordinary parliamentary session to be convened on Oct. 26, the sources said.

The three parties want to pass the bill unanimously. However, the largest opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan has yet to reveal its stance on the matter.

The current law has no provision on childbirth using assisted reproductive technologies such as artificial insemination and external fertilization. As a result, the identity of a child born using a third person’s sperm or egg is not legally guaranteed.

自民・公明両党は不妊治療を巡り、血縁関係がなくても「親子」だと認める新たな法案を臨時国会に提出する方針を固めました。 法案では第三者から提供された精子や卵子で生まれた子どもについて、親と子の関係を明確にします。具体的には出産した女性を「母親」とし、第三者からの精子の提供に同意した夫は生まれた子の「父親」であることを否定できないと定めます。自公両党は野党にも共同提案を呼び掛けていて、超党派で26日に召集される臨時国会での成立を目指します。