NHK hopes to make it mandatory for those who have not signed viewing contracts to report to the broadcaster whether or not they have a TV, a move it says could help cut costs for collecting fees.
On Friday, the public broadcaster also requested that it be allowed to ask public utilities for the names of residents at homes from which reports have not been submitted.
The proposed reporting requirement and inquiry plan, however, were met with a flurry of negative reactions from members of a communications ministry panel of experts, with one denying the need for people without TVs to report this to NHK.
The broadcaster also unveiled a plan to create a system that would set aside some of its annual surplus in order to refund a portion of its viewing fees.
According to the proposal, presented at a meeting of a communications ministry panel of experts, NHK will set aside about 10% of its annual viewing fee revenue in its existing carryover funds to prepare for disasters and other emergencies, and then manage an unused portion of the funds separately that it will give back to viewers.
Oct 18
(Japan Times)
Oct 16
Analysts credit a Japanese government travel campaign with a slight uptick in spending on services and entertainment in late September.
(NHK)
Oct 15
The parent company of All Nippon Airways Co. plans to acquire 400 billion yen ($3.8 billion) in loans from five Japanese banks as the airline operator's earnings have sharply deteriorated under the novel coronavirus, sources close to the matter said Wednesday. (Kyodok)
Oct 13
A chain of misjudgments and unexpected events, not least Carlos Ghosn's escape to Beirut, have sent Japanese prosecutors and former Nissan Motor general counsel Greg Kelly on a collision course set to unfold in his long-awaited trial over the next nine months. (Nikkei)
Oct 13
The Indian economy is set to become the third largest in the world behind China and the US by 2050 and retain the same position in 2100, a study published in the medical journal Lancet found by translating working age population of countries into scenarios for total GDP. ()
Oct 13
A report by the BOJ highlights that prices in Japan are under downward pressure amid the pandemic.
(NHK)
Oct 12
A growing number of Japanese companies in the retail and service sectors are turning shop space into shared rental space to meet demand for telecommuting due to the pandemic.
(NHK)
Oct 10
Pressures for public aid are mounting in the Japanese aviation market, with no rebound in sight for air travel, as full-service and budget airlines are preparing further cost-cutting measures that will hit their employees and routes. (Nikkei)
Oct 09
The Japanese government says it expects the country's crude steel output this year to be the lowest in about half a century, as the economy continues to feel the effects of the coronavirus.
(NHK)
Oct 09
Japanese retailers are seeing a rebound in business as the government tries to balance keeping coronavirus under control with stoking the economy. (Nikkei)
Oct 06
A system glitch that led to the worst-ever all-day outage on the Tokyo bourse late last week was due to a memory breakdown in trading system hardware and a setting error, the bourse said Monday.
(Japan Times)
Oct 05
The real winner from the Tokyo Stock Exchange outage last week? Bitcoin! (Nikkei)
Oct 03
Japan's most powerful business lobby will actively urge companies to put women in more than 40% of management posts by 2030 as part of its growth strategy due out soon. (Nikkei)
Oct 02
Trading resumed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Friday after it was halted by a technical glitch for all of Thursday. The session ended without any disruptions.
(NHK)
Oct 02
The Tokyo Stock Exchange was the target of criticism Thursday for failing to disclose information and leaving retail investors in the dark after a system failure caused the bourse to shut down an entire day of trading for the first time. (Nikkei)
Oct 01
The Tokyo Stock Exchange says it's suspended all trading due to technical problems. It says the source of the issue is not immediately clear.
(NHK)
Oct 01
Japanese billionaire Hiroshi Mikitani's e-commerce group Rakuten on Wednesday announced it will offer an unlimited 5G wireless data plan for roughly half the price of the country's top three mobile providers, in a move that could trigger discounts across the industry. (Nikkei)
Oct 01
Japan's government says industrial production rose by 1.7 percent in August from the previous month .
(NHK)
Sep 30
An average price of land in Japan this year fell 0.6 percent from last year for the first decline in three years as the coronavirus pandemic caused a drop in land demand for commercial operations such as hotels and shops, government data showed Tuesday. (Japan Times)
Sep 30
A range of price changes will take effect in Japan starting Thursday, from alcoholic beverages to minimum wages, as revisions were made to the tax and social welfare systems. (Kyodo)