The annual Sanja Matsuri festival linked to Asakusa Shrine in central Tokyo was held on a smaller scale on Saturday and Sunday after being postponed since May due to the pandemic.
The route and the time of the portable shrine's procession were not announced, and the number of participants from the parish was limited to about 100 to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The portable shrine, which is dedicated to the main shrine, was transported around the Asakusa district on a decorated truck called a "Goyosha." Spectators waved their hands and took photos.
A woman in her 40s said she wanted to carry the portable shrine as in a normal year, but that she was glad she could see it.
Miyamoto Unosuke, who heads the festival's organizing committee, says he was glad the festival took place, as many people were looking forward to it.
新型コロナウイルスの影響で延期されていた浅草神社(東京都台東区)の三社祭が18日、最終日を迎え、神社のみこしが町会を巡行する「宮出し」が行われた。今年は「密」を避けるため、みこしをかつぐのではなく、御用車(トラック)で運ぶ異例の移動方法。沿道で見守った見物人からは「待ってました」と声が上がった。
Oct 19
(NHK)
Oct 19
Starting on Oct. 1, the government re-included Tokyo in its Go To Travel campaign, a program subsidizing domestic travel that aims to encourage spending and boost an economy suffering the effects of a global pandemic. (Japan Times)
Oct 19
Ameyoko is Tokyo’s most vibrant market dating back to its black market days following the war. (ONLY in JAPAN)
Oct 17
Renovated sections of Tokyo Metro Co's Ginza Station in the capital's high-end shopping district opened to the public Friday after roughly three years of work, with new features to showcase the luxury and elegance associated with the area.
(Japan Today)
Oct 17
A Japanese tourist left stranded for over 200 days at the foot of the ancient Inca ruins of Machu Picchu due to the coronavirus pandemic had the site all to himself when he was finally able to visit this month. (Kyodo)
Oct 17
Japan is moving to gradually reopen its borders to business travellers. ()
Oct 16
Universal Studios Japan in Osaka unveiled to the media a cafe and store based on Nintendo Co.’s popular Super Mario Bros. game series Thursday, the day before its grand opening. (Japan Times)
Oct 16
The US state of Hawaii says it plans to ease coronavirus-related quarantine requirements for visitors from Japan.
(NHK)
Oct 15
NHK has learned that Japan's Foreign Ministry is considering lowering the travel alert that has been issued for the entire world due to the coronavirus pandemic.
(NHK)
Oct 15
There are plenty of exceptional places to travel in the world, but we’d like to think that Japan is one of the best. (soranews24.com)
Oct 14
Japan is home to some of the most beautiful roads and paths I have ever seen in my life. Along the Nakasendo Trail, there are towns called Shukuba, or 'Post Towns'. (Tokyo Lens)
Oct 12
Budget airlines operating in Japan have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with many struggling due to huge declines in passenger demand. ()
Oct 12
We are starting here on Akita: ONLY in JAPAN Fireworks Festival (ONLY in JAPAN)
Oct 09
Officials with low cost carrier Jetstar Japan are struggling to weather the turbulence of the coronavirus crisis. They say the situation is forcing them to temporarily halt flights on six domestic routes.
(NHK)
Oct 09
Is Japan Travel in October a good time? (ONLY in JAPAN)
Oct 09
Japan's Prince Hotels on Thursday opened the first location in a new chain offering the hospitality brand's lowest room rates.
(Nikkei)
Oct 08
Japan is set to conditionally exempt business travelers and returnees from the 14-day quarantine policy currently imposed on all overseas arrivals to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, government sources said Wednesday. (Kyodo)
Oct 08
This summer, there was an event that was supposed to take place in Japan that not only people across the nation, but all around the world were looking forward to. (soranews24.com)
Oct 07
As the government-subsidized Go To Travel tourism promotion campaign picks up steam with the recent inclusion of travel to and from Tokyo, tour companies are rushing to offer travel packages, with some apparently over the top.
(Japan Times)
Oct 07
Japan and South Korea have agreed to reopen business and other travel between the two countries on Thursday.
(NHK)