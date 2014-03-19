Maisa Tsuno, a member of popular Japanese rock band Akaiko-en, has died, the group's agency said Monday, with police suspecting suicide.
The 29-year-old guitarist and songwriter for the four-member female band was taken to a hospital on Sunday morning, where she was later pronounced dead. A person who went to see her in Tokyo made an emergency call, people close to her said.
Tsuno's death follows other recent cases of Japanese celebrities committing suicide or apparently doing so, including actress Yuko Takeuchi.
The band was formed in 2010 and became widely known with songs it released in 2012. Tsuno is also known for having composed "Joy!!" for now-disbanded popular male pop group SMAP as well as for her appearances on TV and radio.
女性４人組ロックバンド「赤い公園」のギタリスト・津野米咲（つのまいさ）さんが都内で亡くなったことが１９日、分かった。２９歳。現場の状況から自殺と見られる。
「赤い公園」は１０年に高校の軽音学部の仲間で結成され、１２年２月にメジャーデビュー。１４年にセカンドアルバム「猛烈リトミック」が第５６回輝く！レコード大賞の「優秀アルバム賞」を受賞した。
