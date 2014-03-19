A 30-year-old woman died after being found with multiple stab wounds inside a car in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, on Sunday night.

According to police, a passerby saw the woman’s body sprawled in the driver's seat of the car near JR Takasaki Station at around 7:30 p.m. and called 110, Fuji TV reported. The woman, identified later as Kanako Osawa from Niigata City, was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead about one hour later due to loss of blood from at least six knife wounds. No knife was found in the car.

Police said the car had been rented in Kawagoe, Saitama Prefecture, earlier in the day, and that a witness had seen a man in a suit and the woman having a heated argument in the car late on Sunday afternoon.

The car was parked under elevated tracks about 300 meters from the east exit of Takasaki Station.

群馬県高崎市で30歳の女性が乗用車の中で倒れているのが見つかり、死亡が確認されました。警察は殺人事件として捜査を進めています。 警察によりますと、18日午後7時半ごろ、高崎市旭町で「車の中で人が刺されたようだ」と通行人の女性から110番通報がありました。警察官が駆け付けると、JR高崎駅近くの高架下にある駐車場の入り口付近に止まっていた乗用車の運転席側で大沢佳那子さんが血を流して倒れていて、病院で死亡が確認されました。現場では男女が言い争う様子が目撃されていて、警察は男が大沢さんを刺して現場から立ち去ったとみて殺人事件として捜査を進めています。