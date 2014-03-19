Ex-staffer at special needs facility suspected of repeatedly raping disabled elementary school girl
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a former staff member at a special needs facility who is suspected of repeatedly raping a disabled elementary school girl, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Oct. 17).

On several dozen occasions between March 2 and April 29, 2019, Takayuki Miyamoto, 44, is alleged to have sexually assaulted the girl inside a room at the facility, located in Katsushika Ward, and at his residence.

The suspect also filmed the sessions with his smartphone, police said.

Police accounced the arrest of Miyamoto on suspicion of coerced intercourse, indecent assault and the production of child pornography on October 16. “[The acts] were consensual,” he reportedly told investigators.

Miyamoto worked at the facility over a two-year period through August of this year. The matter emerged in September while police investigated another incident.

Police later searched the residence of the suspect and found a USB memory stick with 20 photographs of the girl.

Two security cameras exist at the facility to prevent abuse of pupils, but Miyamoto’s actions were not recorded, police said.

Other pupils have lodged similar complaints, and police are continuing the investigation.

“I treat the pupils like my own children,” the person in charge of the facility said. “I do not know the details of the incidents, but the arrest is unforgivable. [I have been] betrayed.”

東京・葛飾区で知的障害者施設の元職員の男が利用者の小学生の女の子にわいせつな行為をしたなどの疑いで逮捕されました。 　宮本孝征容疑者（44）は去年3月から4月にかけて、勤務していた葛飾区の施設や自宅で知的障害のある10代の小学生の女の子に合わせて十数回わいせつな行為をして、スマートフォンで撮影した疑いが持たれています。警視庁によりますと、施設は知的障害のある児童を預かっていて、被害に遭った女の子は小学校の授業が終わった後に利用していました。宮本容疑者の自宅からはこの女の子のわいせつな画像約20枚が見つかっています。他の児童からも被害の訴えがあり、警視庁は余罪があるとみて調べています。
News sources: tokyoreporter.com, ANNnewsCH
