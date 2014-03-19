The parents of 3-year-old and 1-year-old girls were given a suspended prison sentence Tuesday for leaving their daughters at home in Kagoshima while the couple stayed at a hotel for more than a week after receiving the government’s COVID-19 cash handout.

Although prosecutors demanded a prison term of two years for the couple, the court permitted a suspension as the mother has expressed her intention to take care of the girls by heeding the advice of social workers and her own parent, he said.

The couple stayed at a budget hotel in Kagoshima between July 11 and 21, and returned home several times to feed their daughters but not at all between July 15 and 20, according to the ruling. Both have admitted to the allegations.

