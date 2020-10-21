Japan's health ministry has suggested that many women in the country may have opted out of pregnancy due to the coronavirus epidemic.

The ministry says the number of pregnancies reported across the country from January to July fell 27,806, or more than 5 percent, from a year earlier, to 513,850.

The ministry says the month of May saw the sharpest drop -- 17.1 percent from a year earlier. The figure for June was 5.4 percent and July 10.9 percent.

Many women report their pregnancies to local municipalities within two months of conception.

The ministry says the number of women who became pregnant in the three months from March, when the virus was spreading quickly in the country, was especially low.

The ministry plans to strengthen necessary support measures, such as online health guidance, to encourage new births.

新型コロナウイルスの感染が拡大した4月以降、妊娠の届け出の数が前の年より減っていたことが分かりました。 厚生労働省は新型コロナウイルスの流行が妊娠に与える影響を把握するため、おととしから今年7月までに全国の市区町村に出された妊娠の届け出数を調査しました。その結果、全国的に感染が拡大した4月以降、届け出数が4カ月連続で前の年より減っていたことが分かりました。特に5月は6万7919件で前の年より17.1％少なく、7月も10.9％減っていたということです。厚労省は「社会的な不安のほか、外出自粛で届け出を出していないなど複合的な要因があるのではないか」と分析しています。