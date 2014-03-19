Taiwan reported one more imported COVID infection on Wednesday, a 10-year-old boy from Indonesia.

This brings Taiwan''s total number of cases to 544 since the start of the outbreak. Also on Wednesday, the Central Epidemic Command Center said Japan had reported three positives in people who traveled from Taiwan to Japan, including one infant.

The infant isn’t even one year old. His parents have worked in Japan for a long time. He returned to Taiwan with his parents in January. The family decided to move back to Japan, so they paid for a test on Oct. 10. The results were negative. From their arrival in Japan on Oct. 12 to now, he has not presented any symptoms. At the airport, a nasopharyngeal sample was collected. That came out positive for antibodies. So he was taken to hospital for treatment. His parents haven’t presented any symptoms and have both tested negative. The infant is very young, so his main contacts are his parents.

The other Taiwan cases reported from Japan are a woman in her 30s and a 1-year-old boy. So far, test results for their contacts in Taiwan have been negative.