Taiwan reported one more imported COVID infection on Wednesday, a 10-year-old boy from Indonesia.
This brings Taiwan''s total number of cases to 544 since the start of the outbreak. Also on Wednesday, the Central Epidemic Command Center said Japan had reported three positives in people who traveled from Taiwan to Japan, including one infant.
The infant isn’t even one year old. His parents have worked in Japan for a long time. He returned to Taiwan with his parents in January. The family decided to move back to Japan, so they paid for a test on Oct. 10. The results were negative. From their arrival in Japan on Oct. 12 to now, he has not presented any symptoms. At the airport, a nasopharyngeal sample was collected. That came out positive for antibodies. So he was taken to hospital for treatment. His parents haven’t presented any symptoms and have both tested negative. The infant is very young, so his main contacts are his parents.
The other Taiwan cases reported from Japan are a woman in her 30s and a 1-year-old boy. So far, test results for their contacts in Taiwan have been negative.
East Japan Railway Co. said Wednesday it will bring forward last train departure times on 17 lines in the Tokyo metropolitan area by up to some 40 minutes from next spring, as late-night passengers continue to decline amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Japan's health ministry has suggested that many women in the country may have opted out of pregnancy due to the coronavirus epidemic.
Japan is considering creating a hub where financial firms can file regulatory paperwork in English as Tokyo aims to recruit banks and brokerages away from Hong Kong and other parts of the world, according to people familiar with the matter. (Japan Times)
A man who fled from Saitama Prefectural Police during a search of his residence in Saitama City on Tuesday morning remains on the run, police have revealed, reports Nippon News Network (Oct. 20). (tokyoreporter.com)
Researchers in Japan say they have confirmed that face masks are effective in both retarding the spread of viruses and reducing the intake of them. (NHK)
More than 10,000 foreigners were denied entry to Japan last year. It was the first time in 12 years that the number has exceeded this figure.
A computer file containing data on 2,750 business partners of a unit of Japan Post Co. has been leaked, the parent company said Tuesday. (Japan Times)
The Japanese government will soon pledge to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions to net zero by 2050, Nikkei has learned.
Japan is an incomprehensible country for European minds. Even those who have lived there for more than a dozen years cannot solve all its secrets. ( Top10 videosworld)
Organizers of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, rescheduled for next year, have tested ways to carry out safety checks on spectators entering the venues of events.
Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide says he has agreed with the leaders of Vietnam and Indonesia to work together to build a peaceful and prosperous future in the Indo-Pacific region.
Have you ever felt like your teacher really had it in for you? Maybe they graded you lower, spent extra time calling you out in class, or peed on your sleeping bag during a school trip. (soranews24.com)
A former top bureaucrat accused of murdering his socially reclusive son last year entered a plea of not guilty on the grounds of self-defense at the first hearing of his appeal trial Tuesday.
Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide and President Joko Widodo have called for continued cooperation on matters including health, security and the economy.
A man suspected of fatally stabbing a 30-year-old woman in a car in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, on Sunday night, has been found dead in a hotel room in Matsudo, Chiba Prefecture, police said Tuesday. (Japan Today)
A bear wandered into a large shopping center in Kaga City, Ishikawa Prefecture, on Monday morning and remained there all day until it was killed.
Under normal circumstances at this time of year, hundreds of companies would bring to life the Makuhari Messe venue in the city of Chiba with cutting-edge products from robots to cars and AI to internet-connected devices, for the annual event known as CEATEC (Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies). (Japan Times)
The Japanese government's "Go To Travel" subsidy campaign covered 25.18 million domestic overnight stays for about two months since its launch through the end of September, the tourist ministry's preliminary figures showed Tuesday. (Kyodo)
Japan and China are expected to agree as early as this month on resuming travel by both short- and long-term businesspeople between the two countries, Japanese government sources said Tuesday.
