Japan is an incomprehensible country for European minds. Even those who have lived there for more than a dozen years cannot solve all its secrets.
The Japanese are a very inventive person who, on the one hand, live ahead of their time, and on the other, remain faithful to ancient traditions. Today I will show you something that you will not see in any other country in the world.
Oct 22
East Japan Railway Co. said Wednesday it will bring forward last train departure times on 17 lines in the Tokyo metropolitan area by up to some 40 minutes from next spring, as late-night passengers continue to decline amid the coronavirus pandemic.
(Kyodo)
Oct 22
More than 10,000 foreigners were denied entry to Japan last year. It was the first time in 12 years that the number has exceeded this figure.
(NHK)
Oct 22
Oct 21
The Japanese government's "Go To Travel" subsidy campaign covered 25.18 million domestic overnight stays for about two months since its launch through the end of September, the tourist ministry's preliminary figures showed Tuesday. (Kyodo)
Oct 19
The annual Sanja Matsuri festival linked to Asakusa Shrine in central Tokyo was held on a smaller scale on Saturday and Sunday after being postponed since May due to the pandemic.
(NHK)
Oct 19
Starting on Oct. 1, the government re-included Tokyo in its Go To Travel campaign, a program subsidizing domestic travel that aims to encourage spending and boost an economy suffering the effects of a global pandemic. (Japan Times)
Oct 19
Ameyoko is Tokyo’s most vibrant market dating back to its black market days following the war. (ONLY in JAPAN)
Oct 17
Renovated sections of Tokyo Metro Co's Ginza Station in the capital's high-end shopping district opened to the public Friday after roughly three years of work, with new features to showcase the luxury and elegance associated with the area.
(Japan Today)
Oct 17
A Japanese tourist left stranded for over 200 days at the foot of the ancient Inca ruins of Machu Picchu due to the coronavirus pandemic had the site all to himself when he was finally able to visit this month. (Kyodo)
Oct 17
Japan is moving to gradually reopen its borders to business travellers. ()
Oct 16
Universal Studios Japan in Osaka unveiled to the media a cafe and store based on Nintendo Co.’s popular Super Mario Bros. game series Thursday, the day before its grand opening. (Japan Times)
Oct 16
The US state of Hawaii says it plans to ease coronavirus-related quarantine requirements for visitors from Japan.
(NHK)
Oct 15
NHK has learned that Japan's Foreign Ministry is considering lowering the travel alert that has been issued for the entire world due to the coronavirus pandemic.
(NHK)
Oct 15
There are plenty of exceptional places to travel in the world, but we’d like to think that Japan is one of the best. (soranews24.com)
Oct 14
Japan is home to some of the most beautiful roads and paths I have ever seen in my life. Along the Nakasendo Trail, there are towns called Shukuba, or 'Post Towns'. (Tokyo Lens)
Oct 12
Budget airlines operating in Japan have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with many struggling due to huge declines in passenger demand. ()
Oct 12
We are starting here on Akita: ONLY in JAPAN Fireworks Festival (ONLY in JAPAN)
Oct 09
Officials with low cost carrier Jetstar Japan are struggling to weather the turbulence of the coronavirus crisis. They say the situation is forcing them to temporarily halt flights on six domestic routes.
(NHK)
Oct 09
Is Japan Travel in October a good time? (ONLY in JAPAN)
Oct 09
Japan's Prince Hotels on Thursday opened the first location in a new chain offering the hospitality brand's lowest room rates.
(Nikkei)