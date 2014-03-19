A computer file containing data on 2,750 business partners of a unit of Japan Post Co. has been leaked, the parent company said Tuesday.

On Oct. 6, an employee of the Tokyo-based unit, Japan Post Trading Service Co., which conducts catalog-based sales of midsummer and year-end gifts handled at post offices, mistakenly attached the file to a business email addressed to 32 other partner companies and sent it, according to Japan Post Co., the mail and parcel delivery service arm of Japan Post Holdings Co.

The file contained information such as the names and telephone numbers of employees of the 2,750 companies, which are suppliers of items for the gifts, and bank account numbers of the firms.