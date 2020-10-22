The Japanese government is considering an exemption of coronavirus-related quarantine requirements for business travelers entering the country for short stays of up to 72 hours.

It is considering applying the exemption to travelers from countries and regions where the coronavirus outbreak is largely under control.

Travelers would have to submit activity plans stating the results of virus tests and places they intend to visit.

The government is hoping to put the measure into effect as early as next month.

Japan has already resumed business travel with South Korea, Singapore and some other places.

It has also eased entry restrictions for foreigners from around the world who are qualified for mid- and long-term stays.

The Japanese government wants to ease entry restrictions and expand travel to and from Japan while boosting virus testing capacity at airports.

政府は新型コロナウイルスの影響で中止していたビジネス関係者の入国について、滞在72時間以内の「超短期滞在者」について広く受け入れていく方向で調整に入りました。 政府関係者によりますと、新型コロナで低迷する経済を回復させるため来月以降、ビジネス目的で来日する72時間以内の超短期滞在者に対して、入国時にPCRの検査や「活動計画書」の提出に加え、公共交通機関を利用しないことなどを条件に入国後2週間の待機を免除します。対象国はビジネス目的での訪日客が多い国や地域を想定していますが、感染者数の多いアメリカやインドなどは今後、受け入れの要件を厳格化することなども検討しています。