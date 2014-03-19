Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. is considering sharply scaling back its staff and budget for developing the first domestically manufactured passenger jet, effectively freezing the operation amid a slump in demand caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, sources close to the matter said Thursday.
The Japanese firm's subsidiary Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp. has been developing a small aircraft called the Mitsubishi SpaceJet, previously known as the Mitsubishi Regional Jet. Its initial delivery to All Nippon Airways Co., originally planned for 2013, has been postponed to 2021, or possibly later, due to problems with parts and a lack of technical experts.
The new passenger jet, if successfully launched, would be the first commercial aircraft manufactured in Japan in half a century following the YS-11 turboprop plane by Nihon Aircraft Manufacturing Corp., a public-private company.
The government had pushed for the development of domestically built jets in the early 2000s after the YS-11 project failed to bear fruit as a business. As a result, Mitsubishi Heavy, a manufacturer of fighter jets and rockets, launched the regional jet project in 2008 and the maiden flight took place in November 2015.
Oct 23
(Kyodo)
Oct 22
Japan is considering creating a hub where financial firms can file regulatory paperwork in English as Tokyo aims to recruit banks and brokerages away from Hong Kong and other parts of the world, according to people familiar with the matter. (Japan Times)
Oct 22
A computer file containing data on 2,750 business partners of a unit of Japan Post Co. has been leaked, the parent company said Tuesday. (Japan Times)
Oct 21
Japan and China are expected to agree as early as this month on resuming travel by both short- and long-term businesspeople between the two countries, Japanese government sources said Tuesday.
(Japan Today)
Oct 21
Oct 19
Over the coming decade, Japan will get economic tailwinds from a force never before experienced in economic history anywhere on this scale: the country's gigantic stock of record household savings will become unstuck. (Japan Times)
Oct 18
NHK hopes to make it mandatory for those who have not signed viewing contracts to report to the broadcaster whether or not they have a TV, a move it says could help cut costs for collecting fees.
(Japan Times)
Oct 16
Analysts credit a Japanese government travel campaign with a slight uptick in spending on services and entertainment in late September.
(NHK)
Oct 15
The parent company of All Nippon Airways Co. plans to acquire 400 billion yen ($3.8 billion) in loans from five Japanese banks as the airline operator's earnings have sharply deteriorated under the novel coronavirus, sources close to the matter said Wednesday. (Kyodok)
Oct 13
A chain of misjudgments and unexpected events, not least Carlos Ghosn's escape to Beirut, have sent Japanese prosecutors and former Nissan Motor general counsel Greg Kelly on a collision course set to unfold in his long-awaited trial over the next nine months. (Nikkei)
Oct 13
The Indian economy is set to become the third largest in the world behind China and the US by 2050 and retain the same position in 2100, a study published in the medical journal Lancet found by translating working age population of countries into scenarios for total GDP. ()
Oct 13
A report by the BOJ highlights that prices in Japan are under downward pressure amid the pandemic.
(NHK)
Oct 12
A growing number of Japanese companies in the retail and service sectors are turning shop space into shared rental space to meet demand for telecommuting due to the pandemic.
(NHK)
Oct 10
Pressures for public aid are mounting in the Japanese aviation market, with no rebound in sight for air travel, as full-service and budget airlines are preparing further cost-cutting measures that will hit their employees and routes. (Nikkei)
Oct 09
The Japanese government says it expects the country's crude steel output this year to be the lowest in about half a century, as the economy continues to feel the effects of the coronavirus.
(NHK)
Oct 09
Japanese retailers are seeing a rebound in business as the government tries to balance keeping coronavirus under control with stoking the economy. (Nikkei)
Oct 06
A system glitch that led to the worst-ever all-day outage on the Tokyo bourse late last week was due to a memory breakdown in trading system hardware and a setting error, the bourse said Monday.
(Japan Times)
Oct 05
The real winner from the Tokyo Stock Exchange outage last week? Bitcoin! (Nikkei)
Oct 03
Japan's most powerful business lobby will actively urge companies to put women in more than 40% of management posts by 2030 as part of its growth strategy due out soon. (Nikkei)
Oct 02
Trading resumed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Friday after it was halted by a technical glitch for all of Thursday. The session ended without any disruptions.
(NHK)