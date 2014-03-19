Bullying cases recognized by elementary, junior high, high and special-needs schools in Japan in fiscal 2019 grew by some 60,000 from the previous year to a record 612,496, the education ministry said Thursday.
The number rose for the sixth straight year and has grown about threefold in that period, led by a sharp increase in cases at elementary schools, according to a survey by the ministry.
The law on promoting measures to prevent bullying took effect in 2013 in response to a high-profile bullying and suicide case involving a junior high school boy in Otsu, Shiga Prefecture.
Fights and teasing are now counted as bullying cases in line with the law.
“(Schools) have recognized bullying cases proactively in order to eliminate them,” a ministry official said.
In fiscal 2019, which ended in March this year, bullying cases at elementary schools rose by some 50,000 to 484,545. Bullying cases stood at 106,524 at junior high schools, 18,352 at high schools and 3,075 at special-needs schools.
Oct 23
Oct 23
When the COVID-19 pandemic decimated her family’s cattle farming business in Vietnam earlier this year, one 23-year-old foreign student who had spent around 18 months in Japan was soon left without the funds her family usually sent to cover her university tuition fees. (Japan Times)
Oct 22
Japan's health ministry has suggested that many women in the country may have opted out of pregnancy due to the coronavirus epidemic.
(NHK)
Oct 21
Have you ever felt like your teacher really had it in for you? Maybe they graded you lower, spent extra time calling you out in class, or peed on your sleeping bag during a school trip. (soranews24.com)
Oct 19
Boys and girls in Japan in 2019 had lower athletic ability than their counterparts in 1964, when the previous Tokyo Olympics were held, an annual government survey showed Sunday. (Japan Times)
Oct 19
A collection of newspaper comic strips by the late Japanese manga creator Osamu Tezuka featuring handwritten dialogue as well as previously unreleased works will be published as a set of books in November. (Kyodok)
Oct 19
Have you ever eaten Sushi roll? I think it’s popular Japanese food in overseas, how about it? At the end of the video, there is a tip on how to cut sushi rolls well, so watch it till the end! (Kimono Mom)
Oct 19
This time we'll learn how to say "Good luck!", "Break a leg", "I'm supporting you", "I got your back!" in many different ways. (Japanese Ammo with Misa)
Oct 18
Tokai University, a four-time Japanese national university baseball champion, said Saturday it has suspended all activities of its baseball club indefinitely due to illegal drug use by several members. (Kyodo)
Oct 18
(newsonjapan.com)
Oct 17
Previously, today is the day we have moon viewing called Tsukimi in Japan, and I was planning to make dumplings with my daughter, Sutan. (Kimono Mom)
Oct 16
An expert panel has basically approved anti-infection measures to be taken for next year's standardized university entrance exams in Japan, which would take place amid the pandemic.
(NHK)
Oct 15
Japan's education ministry has requested national universities and other official institutions to join the central government in mourning for former Prime Minister Yasuhiro Nakasone during his state memorial service this weekend, school officials said Wednesday. (Kyodo)
Oct 15
A survey of schools in Japan shows that more than 10 percent of them had students who were absent to prevent coronavirus infection.
(NHK)
Oct 14
Japan plans to sharply cut the inheritance tax bills for highly skilled overseas professionals working in Japan, Nikkei has learned, as part of a broader scheme to nurture the country's status as a global financial center.
(Nikkei)
Oct 12
The number of suicides rose in Japan in August due to more women and school-aged children taking their own lives — offering a first glimpse into the consequences of the mental health strain brought about by COVID-19 around the globe. (Japan Times)
Oct 12
Tokyo on Sunday opened its first major community hub for LGBTQ people this month, part of a pre-Olympics project that campaigners hope will tackle stigma and raise awareness of discrimination. (Japan Today)
Oct 12
Japan's health ministry is conducting an online survey to find out how the coronavirus is affecting mental health.
(NHK)
Oct 10
The University of Tokyo is planning to issue its first bond, amid dwindling government grants and subsidies.
(NHK)
Oct 10
A survey in Japan has found that many children's sleep patterns have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak.
(NHK)