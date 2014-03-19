COVID-19: Brain Fog

"Brain fog" is one of the strangest symptoms of coronavirus. This is part of a project involving top researchers from around the world and AI analyzing 200,000 COVID-19 papers.

Doctors' and nurses' groups in Japan declare medical emergency (Japan Times) National associations of doctors, nurses and seven other medical groups in Japan declared a state of medical emergency on Monday, urging the government to support the nation’s medical system creaking under the strain of the coronavirus pandemic.

Pfizer first drugmaker to seek COVID-19 vaccine approval in Japan (Japan Times) Major U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc. on Friday filed for a fast-track approval in Japan of its COVID-19 vaccine, marking the first such application made in the nation, with industry sources saying the formal approval could come within months amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

Hayabusa2 brings back first-ever gas sample from deep space (Japan Times) Japan's space agency said Tuesday a capsule brought back by the Hayabusa2 space probe last week from a distant asteroid contained the world's first sample of a material in a gaseous state from deep space.

Bird flu outbreak confirmed in Kochi Prefecture (Japan Times) The prefectural government of Kochi said Wednesday that an outbreak of avian influenza believed to be highly pathogenic has been confirmed at a chicken farm in the city of Sukumo.