National associations of doctors, nurses and seven other medical groups in Japan declared a state of medical emergency on Monday, urging the government to support the nation’s medical system creaking under the strain of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The spread of the coronavirus infection shows no signs of stopping. Left unchecked, people in Japan will not be able to receive regular medical care, let alone care for COVID-19,” the joint statement said.
The nine groups, which also include national associations of dentists and pharmacists, called on the government to provide proper assistance to front-line medical workers, and on the public to exercise infection prevention measures thoroughly.
Dec 22
The Japanese health ministry's expert board on Monday postponed a decision on whether to approve Fujifilm Holdings' Avigan for coronavirus treatment, opting to examine more evidence to determine its efficacy.
(Nikkei)
Dec 22
Inspired by his grandfather’s passion for airborne personal transport, Akio Toyoda, Toyota’s current president, has not just inherited the world’s largest car company but also his grandfather’s vision – to make cars fly. (scmp.com)
Dec 22
Dec 21
"Brain fog" is one of the strangest symptoms of coronavirus. This is part of a project involving top researchers from around the world and AI analyzing 200,000 COVID-19 papers. (NHK)
Dec 21
A zoo in Toyama, Japan, treated their capybara to a traditional Japanese hot citron bath to help them through the winter, as seen on Saturday. (RT)
Dec 19
NHK has learned that Japan's health ministry has ordered local governments to prepare coronavirus vaccination programs, so that medical workers can begin receiving inoculations in February.
(NHK)
Dec 19
The capsule brought back by the Hayabusa2 space probe contained more than 5.4 grams of soil samples from a distant asteroid, exceeding the original target of 0.1 gram, Japan's space agency said Friday. (Kyodo)
Dec 19
More than 100 different symptoms of coronavirus infections have been found. (NHK)
Dec 18
Major U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc. on Friday filed for a fast-track approval in Japan of its COVID-19 vaccine, marking the first such application made in the nation, with industry sources saying the formal approval could come within months amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. (Japan Times)
Dec 18
The government said Thursday it will remove the two remaining wind power turbines it installed off Fukushima Prefecture citing lack of profit in the project, which cost ¥60 billion ($580 million). (Japan Times)
Dec 18
Researchers have found a link between wearing masks and COVID-19 immunity. (NHK WORLD-JAPAN)
Dec 17
Japan's space agency said Tuesday a capsule brought back by the Hayabusa2 space probe last week from a distant asteroid contained the world's first sample of a material in a gaseous state from deep space. (Japan Times)
Dec 17
Japan aims to generate up to 45 gigawatts of power through offshore wind power in 2040, a level that would make the country the world's third-largest generator of such power, as part of efforts to achieve net zero emissions of carbon dioxide by 2050, officials said Tuesday. (Japan Times)
Dec 17
Japan's environment minister has proposed increasing renewable power sources to more than 40 percent of the nation's energy mix by fiscal 2030, about twice the government's current goal. (Nikkei)
Dec 17
The prefectural government of Kochi said Wednesday that an outbreak of avian influenza believed to be highly pathogenic has been confirmed at a chicken farm in the city of Sukumo. (Japan Times)
Dec 16
Scientists at Japan's space agency say the Hayabusa2 probe has achieved perfect success in its mission, the goal of which was to bring back samples from a distant asteroid.
(NHK)
Dec 16
2020年はデジタル通貨の話題が盛りだくさんの年となった。 (newsonjapan.com)
Dec 16
オンライン上のプライバシーに関する問題は思ったよりも複雑で、デジタルプライバシーを保護することはとても重要です。 (newsonjapan.com)
Dec 12
An expert panel at Japan's health ministry has given a go-ahead to sales of the country's first genome-edited food.
(NHK)