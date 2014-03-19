The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 563 new cases of the coronavirus, up 171 from Monday. The number is the result of 4,913 tests conducted on Dec 19.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 52,382.

By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (133), followed by 120 in their 30s, 96 in their 40s and 77 in their 50s.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 64, up one from Monday, health officials said.