The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 563 new cases of the coronavirus, up 171 from Monday. The number is the result of 4,913 tests conducted on Dec 19.
The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 52,382.
By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (133), followed by 120 in their 30s, 96 in their 40s and 77 in their 50s.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 64, up one from Monday, health officials said.
Dec 23
US President Donald Trump's nomination for Washington's next ambassador to Japan is likely to be scrapped now that the current session of Congress is all but over. (NHK)
Dec 23
Ticket prices for Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea during peak periods will increase by up to 500 yen ($4.80) starting from next March, operator Oriental Land Co. said Tuesday.
(Kyodo)
Dec 23
Japan's former Emperor Akihito turned 87 on Wednesday, having spent much of the year quietly at his residence in Tokyo amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
(Kyodo)
Dec 23
Japanese actor Yusuke Iseya was sentenced Tuesday to one year in prison, suspended for three years, for possessing cannabis.
(Kyodo)
Dec 23
The number of teachers at public schools in Japan who received disciplinary action or a reprimand for sexual misconduct in fiscal 2019 stood at 273, the second-highest figure on record, education ministry data showed Tuesday.
(Kyodo)
Dec 23
The coronavirus-delayed Tokyo Games will cost at least ¥1.64 trillion ($15.9 billion), organizers said Tuesday, unveiling a final budget swollen by the unprecedented postponement and a raft of pandemic measures. (Japan Times)
Dec 23
The Maritime Self-Defense Force said Tuesday eight senior officials, including its top two officers, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and will be working remotely under quarantine. (Japan Times)
Dec 22
A court here has overturned a previous ruling and handed a man living in Shizuoka Prefecture a prison term for the rape of his daughter, reports NHK. (tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 22
There is nothing like Christmas in the Land of the Rising Sun to unleash a collective frenzy of romance. (ucanews.com)
Dec 22
Japan's struggle to contain the coronavirus ahead of the holiday season has prompted some local leaders to ask residents to embrace a more extreme precaution: wearing masks at home. (Bloomberg)
Dec 22
In Japan, New Year celebrations begin on the evening of 31 December with a simple bowl of soba noodles in dashi broth and the ringing of a gong. (SBS)
Dec 22
The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 563 new cases of the coronavirus, up 171 from Monday. The number is the result of 4,913 tests conducted on Dec 19.
(Japan Today)
Dec 22
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga reiterated there was no need for Japan to call a national state of emergency, even as healthcare authorities declared their own state of emergency for the medical system as coronavirus infection rates continue to rise. (Reuters)
Dec 22
Meiji Jingu, a major Shinto shrine in central Tokyo, has decided to close its gates during New Year's Eve to prevent spread of the new coronavirus.
(NHK)
Dec 22
The Japanese health ministry's expert board on Monday postponed a decision on whether to approve Fujifilm Holdings' Avigan for coronavirus treatment, opting to examine more evidence to determine its efficacy.
(Nikkei)
Dec 22
Inspired by his grandfather’s passion for airborne personal transport, Akio Toyoda, Toyota’s current president, has not just inherited the world’s largest car company but also his grandfather’s vision – to make cars fly. (scmp.com)
Dec 22
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s government approved a ninth consecutive rise in military spending on Monday, to fund the development of an advanced stealth fighter and longer-range anti-ship missile to counter China’s growing military power. (aljazeera.com)
Dec 22
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has begun offering free hotel rooms over the New Year to people hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
(NHK)
Dec 22
National associations of doctors, nurses and seven other medical groups in Japan declared a state of medical emergency on Monday, urging the government to support the nation’s medical system creaking under the strain of the coronavirus pandemic. (Japan Times)
Dec 22
Japanese telecom company SoftBank Corp. will launch a wireless plan in March offering 20 gigabytes of data for 2,980 yen ($29) per month, matching a recent move by market leader NTT Docomo. (Nikkei)