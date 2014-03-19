The coronavirus-delayed Tokyo Games will cost at least ¥1.64 trillion ($15.9 billion), organizers said Tuesday, unveiling a final budget swollen by the unprecedented postponement and a raft of pandemic measures.

The extra costs — up ¥294 billion from figures released a year ago — come as officials work to build enthusiasm for the first games postponed in peacetime.

A poll last week showed that a majority of Japanese oppose holding the Tokyo Games next year, favoring a further delay or outright cancellation of the massive event, and the latest budget could make the Tokyo Games the most expensive Summer Games in history.

Organizers, who have ruled out another delay and insist the games can be held next year, defended the increased costs.

新型コロナウイルスの影響で来夏に延期された東京五輪・パラリンピックの開催経費について、大会組織委員会と東京都は22日、総額1兆6440億円とした予算計画第5版を公表した。