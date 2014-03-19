The coronavirus-delayed Tokyo Games will cost at least ¥1.64 trillion ($15.9 billion), organizers said Tuesday, unveiling a final budget swollen by the unprecedented postponement and a raft of pandemic measures.
The extra costs — up ¥294 billion from figures released a year ago — come as officials work to build enthusiasm for the first games postponed in peacetime.
A poll last week showed that a majority of Japanese oppose holding the Tokyo Games next year, favoring a further delay or outright cancellation of the massive event, and the latest budget could make the Tokyo Games the most expensive Summer Games in history.
Organizers, who have ruled out another delay and insist the games can be held next year, defended the increased costs.
Dec 23
Dec 20
Tokushima Vortis lifted the J-League second-division championship trophy Sunday following a 1-0 loss to second-place Avispa Fukuoka in the final round of the season.
(Kyodo)
Dec 20
Japan forward Takumi Minamino recorded his long-awaited first goal in the English Premier League on Saturday by opening the scoring in Liverpool's 7-0 victory over Crystal Palace.
(Kyodo)
Dec 20
The J-League first division brought down the curtain Saturday on a 2020 season marked by unprecedented challenges stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, and a record-breaking march to the title by three-time champions Kawasaki Frontale. (Kyodo)
Dec 20
World champion karateka Ryo Kiyuna, who is among Japan's leading hopes for gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, has contracted coronavirus. (insidethegames.biz)
Dec 19
Japan's Kei Nishikori married 29-year-old former model Mai Yamauchi last week, the former world No. 4 men's singles player announced Friday on his personal app.
(Kyodo)
Dec 18
Dec 17
Japan will have a driver in Formula One for the first time in seven years after AlphaTauri confirmed Wednesday that Yuki Tsunoda will replace Daniil Kvyat at the team in 2021.
(Japan Today)
Dec 17
The international Olympics committee and the Japanese govt determinant to host the Tokyo Olympics but public support for the games is waning in Japan. (WION)
Dec 12
With just eight months until the Olympics, Japanese sports leagues are carrying out high-tech experiments to learn how COVID-19 spreads in stadiums. ()
Dec 10
Mongolian-born sumo wrestler Kakuryu has obtained Japanese citizenship.
(NHK)
Dec 10
The Japanese government is considering a scheme to exclude celebrities from running in next year’s Olympic torch relay in order to reduce the risk of coronavirus infection from roadside crowds coming to see them, a source with knowledge of the matter said Wednesday.
(Japan Times)
Dec 10
Japanese rugby star Goromaru Ayumu is set to retire after the coming season.
(NHK)
Dec 09
Athletes competing at next year's Tokyo Olympics will have a shorter than usual stay at the world's biggest multi-sports event due to tight COVID-19 health protocols.
(yahoo.com)
Dec 09
Dec 07
Yuya Yoshida won the Fukuoka International Marathon held in southwestern Japan on Sunday to earn his first career victory over the 42.195-kilometer distance. (Kyodo)
Dec 07
The Tokyo Olympics and ITF have made a change to the scoring system for the 2021 tennis event. ()
Dec 06
Following a year of seemingly apocalyptic events from deadly fires to global social unrest to the COVID-19 pandemic alongside rising geopolitical tension, canceling next year's Olympic and Paralympic Games would inflict further misery on the world. (Nikkei)
Dec 06
Kei Nishikori hopes to be back on court playing against the best in the world next year after his 2020 season was wrecked by COVID-19 and injury. (Japan Today)
Dec 05
Seattle Mariners special assistant Ichiro Suzuki concluded his high school coaching debut on Friday after three days as a special instructor with schoolboy baseball powerhouse Chiben Wakayama in western Japan. (Kyodo)