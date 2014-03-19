The number of teachers at public schools in Japan who received disciplinary action or a reprimand for sexual misconduct in fiscal 2019 stood at 273, the second-highest figure on record, education ministry data showed Tuesday.

The figure, only nine less than the record high set in the ministry's study for fiscal 2018, includes 126 cases involving their students or former students who were still under 18 years old.

"It is extremely serious that our measures have not improved the situation," a ministry official said, adding it will call on education boards across the country to strictly enforce preventative measures such as banning private interactions between teachers and their students on social media.

昨年度、児童や生徒らへのわいせつ行為やセクハラで懲戒処分を受けた公立学校の教職は126人だったことが分かりました。 文部科学省の調査によりますと、昨年度、公立学校の教職員273人がわいせつ行為やセクハラで懲戒処分を受けました。これは過去2番目の多さだということです。このうち児童や生徒ら18歳未満に対するわいせつ行為やセクハラで懲戒処分を受けたのは126人で、121人が懲戒免職になったということです。教職員と児童生徒がSNSで私的なやり取りをしたことでわいせつ行為に発展した事例もあったということです。文部科学省は児童生徒にわいせつ行為をした教職員は原則として懲戒免職にするよう全国の教育委員会などに求めています。