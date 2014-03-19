The number of teachers at public schools in Japan who received disciplinary action or a reprimand for sexual misconduct in fiscal 2019 stood at 273, the second-highest figure on record, education ministry data showed Tuesday.
The figure, only nine less than the record high set in the ministry's study for fiscal 2018, includes 126 cases involving their students or former students who were still under 18 years old.
"It is extremely serious that our measures have not improved the situation," a ministry official said, adding it will call on education boards across the country to strictly enforce preventative measures such as banning private interactions between teachers and their students on social media.
昨年度、児童や生徒らへのわいせつ行為やセクハラで懲戒処分を受けた公立学校の教職は126人だったことが分かりました。
文部科学省の調査によりますと、昨年度、公立学校の教職員273人がわいせつ行為やセクハラで懲戒処分を受けました。これは過去2番目の多さだということです。このうち児童や生徒ら18歳未満に対するわいせつ行為やセクハラで懲戒処分を受けたのは126人で、121人が懲戒免職になったということです。教職員と児童生徒がSNSで私的なやり取りをしたことでわいせつ行為に発展した事例もあったということです。文部科学省は児童生徒にわいせつ行為をした教職員は原則として懲戒免職にするよう全国の教育委員会などに求めています。
Dec 23
The number of teachers at public schools in Japan who received disciplinary action or a reprimand for sexual misconduct in fiscal 2019 stood at 273, the second-highest figure on record, education ministry data showed Tuesday.
(Kyodo)
Dec 21
Japan will remove the limit on the amount of time that children can spend looking at screens in class from April as it aims to introduce digital textbooks to all schools by fiscal 2025, Nikkei has learned. (Nikkei)
Dec 20
She’s worried about side effects and has faith in the precautions already underway. The 32-year-old elite athlete isn’t alone. (washingtonpost.com)
Dec 20
Easy Christmas Dinner Idea - Best Holiday Meal Recipes. Japanese mom & baby is cooking the hot pot for Christmas at home. (Kimono Mom)
Dec 18
Traditional Japanese architectural craftsmanship used in timber-framed structures was approved Thursday for addition to UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list, a committee of the U.N. cultural body said. (Kyodo)
Dec 17
Finance Minister Taro Aso and education minister Koichi Hagiuda agreed Thursday to reduce the maximum number of students per class at public elementary schools to 35 by fiscal 2025 from the current 40. (Japan Times)
Dec 14
A written character that evokes everything people in Japan were urged to avoid this year -- crowds, confined spaces and close contact with others -- was on Monday voted the country's top linguistic symbol of 2020.
(yahoo.com)
Dec 14
Marriage and childbirth go hand in hand in Japan, perhaps more so than in many other developed countries, but for Rei Kakyoin, a self-identified asexual, the former was never an option. (Kyodo)
Dec 13
Some people’s lives are like horror movies. It’s strange that, in an age that can create virtual reality, self-driving cars and intelligent machines, the world’s third-largest economy can’t solve the problem of human misery. Maybe it’s insoluble. (Japan Times)
Dec 12
The number of people who killed themselves in Japan in November increased 11.3% from a year earlier to 1,798, rising for the fifth straight month, data from the National Police Agency shows.
(Japan Times)
Dec 12
A university in Japan is introducing an entrance exam method in which applicants can use smartphones and tablet computers to search for information.
(NHK)
Dec 11
Japan's government and ruling parties agreed Thursday to stop paying 'special' child benefits to households with an annual income of Y12 million or more. (Japan Times)
Dec 10
We’ll be taking a look at ten of the best ways to learn this awesome language. (newsonjapan.com)
Dec 09
Japanese junior high school students are improving their scores in mathematics while elementary school students' scores in science are declining.
(NHK)
Dec 09
The Japanese Mushroom Big 7 (Shiitake, Maitake, Eringi, Enoki, Nameko, Bunashimeji) are found in almost every supermarket in Japan. (ONLY in JAPAN)
Dec 07
Across multiple posts in September, Noa Tsukino, 18, made her suicidal thoughts known to her social media followers. (Japan Times)
Dec 05
The government plans to distribute additional benefits of Y50,000 in principle to each low-income single-parent household by the end of the year, informed sources said Friday. (Japan Times)
Dec 04
Japan has hundreds of mushroom varieties, most edible and when I came here 20 years ago, I had never seen so many in the supermarket, it was mind boggling! What are they? How do you eat them? (ONLY in JAPAN)
Dec 02
Japanese astronaut Noguchi Soichi has enjoyed eating a canned mackerel dish in space. The product was developed by Japanese high school students.
(NHK)
Dec 01
Japanese immigration authorities have temporarily enabled people who cannot return to their countries amid the coronavirus pandemic to work part-time in Japan.
(NHK)