Ticket prices for Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea during peak periods will increase by up to 500 yen ($4.80) starting from next March, operator Oriental Land Co. said Tuesday.

The new variable pricing, which will take effect from March 20, aims to encourage a more even distribution of guests throughout the year, it said in a press release.

A one-day passport for either of the parks, located in Urayasu near Tokyo, currently costs 8,200 yen per adult but will increase to 8,700 yen during weekends and holiday periods such as spring vacation. Tickets for junior and senior high school students will be raised by 400 yen to 7,300 yen, while tickets for children aged 4 to 11 will go up by 300 yen to 5,200 yen.

ディズニーランドが初めてチケットの変動価格制を導入します。 オリエンタルランドは東京ディズニーランドとディズニーシーで来年3月20日から時期や曜日によってチケットの価格が変更する変動価格制を導入すると発表しました。大人の「1デーパスポート」は現在8200円ですが、土日や祝日、春休み、ゴールデンウィークなどは500円値上がりし、8700円になります。オリエンタルランドは「変動価格制を導入することで入園者の混雑を平準化し、さらなるテーマパーク価値向上に努める」としています。