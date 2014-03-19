Ticket prices for Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea during peak periods will increase by up to 500 yen ($4.80) starting from next March, operator Oriental Land Co. said Tuesday.
The new variable pricing, which will take effect from March 20, aims to encourage a more even distribution of guests throughout the year, it said in a press release.
A one-day passport for either of the parks, located in Urayasu near Tokyo, currently costs 8,200 yen per adult but will increase to 8,700 yen during weekends and holiday periods such as spring vacation. Tickets for junior and senior high school students will be raised by 400 yen to 7,300 yen, while tickets for children aged 4 to 11 will go up by 300 yen to 5,200 yen.
ディズニーランドが初めてチケットの変動価格制を導入します。
オリエンタルランドは東京ディズニーランドとディズニーシーで来年3月20日から時期や曜日によってチケットの価格が変更する変動価格制を導入すると発表しました。大人の「1デーパスポート」は現在8200円ですが、土日や祝日、春休み、ゴールデンウィークなどは500円値上がりし、8700円になります。オリエンタルランドは「変動価格制を導入することで入園者の混雑を平準化し、さらなるテーマパーク価値向上に努める」としています。
Dec 23
(Kyodo)
Dec 22
Meiji Jingu, a major Shinto shrine in central Tokyo, has decided to close its gates during New Year's Eve to prevent spread of the new coronavirus.
(NHK)
Dec 21
Heavy snowfalls have hit Niigata Prefecture, leaving roads and houses blanketed in heavy snow. (RT)
Dec 20
An 18-meter kinetic statue of Gundam, a famous anime robot, was revealed to the public at the Gundam Factory Yokohama complex southwest of Tokyo on Saturday.
(Nikkei)
Dec 20
The Japanese ferry Taiheiyo Ferry runs between Hokkaido and Nagoya via Sendai. (Kuga's Travel)
Dec 19
The coronavirus hasn't stopped a street in the city of Sendai, northeastern Japan, from becoming a dazzling winter wonderland.
(NHK)
Dec 19
Heavy snow has brought traffic chaos to much of north-west Japan, with hundreds of vehicles stuck on blocked highways. (abc.net.au)
Dec 19
Railway operators serving the Tokyo metropolitan region, including East Japan Railway Co. (JR East) announced Friday their respective decisions not to run trains all night on New Year's Eve through New Year's Day, as a measure to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Japan Times)
Dec 18
Traveling abroad is always more enjoyable if the visitor can anticipate customs and amenities that are likely to be different from those at home. The following represent some of the concerns travelers to Japan will likely to want to know about before embarking on the journey. (newsonjapan.com)
Dec 18
Though in-person casinos and gambling is banned in Japan, there are some very popular casino destinations which people throng in large numbers to enjoy the games. (newsonjapan.com)
Dec 18
It is common for films to inspire viewers to visit the locations of its memorable scenes and very few have done this to greater effect than Sofia Coppola's Lost in Translation. (newsonjapan.com)
Dec 17
The estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan in November dived 97.7 percent from a year before to 56,700 due to the prolonged impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic, government data showed Wednesday. (Japan Times)
Dec 16
Japan's latest efforts to block the spread of the coronavirus are not going down well with the tourism industry. (NHK)
Dec 15
A museum in Hiroshima that documents the 1945 atomic bombing of the city has been temporarily closed amid a surge in coronavirus cases.
(NHK)
Dec 15
The annual Sapporo Snow Festival in Hokkaido, northern Japan, will be held online next year due to a surge in coronavirus infections.
(NHK)
Dec 14
Japan's prime minister says the government will entirely suspend its domestic travel subsidy campaign late this month as the number of new coronavirus infections remains at record high levels.
(NHK)
Dec 14
We go inside a luxury Tokyo apartment on the rooftop of a Shibuya tower, to see how far $25,000 a month's rent can go. ()
Dec 12
Japanese authorities and experts are preparing for the next steps in the fight against the coronavirus as a crucial three-week period draws to a close. (NHK)
Dec 12
A textile designer travels to Okinawa on a quest to unravel the mysteries behind an enigmatic fabric. (NHK WORLD-JAPAN)
Dec 12
The annual Sapporo Snow Festival scheduled for January and February is expected to forgo its usual displays of snow and ice sculptures, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
(NHK)