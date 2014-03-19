Japanese actor Yusuke Iseya was sentenced Tuesday to one year in prison, suspended for three years, for possessing cannabis.

In handing down the ruling, the Tokyo District Court said, "The amount possessed was large and considering the history of use confessed by the defendant, he has been deeply involved with cannabis."

At the same time, Judge Chikako Murata gave Iseya the suspended term because the actor realized the impact that the incident had on his work and pledged to stay away from drugs.

俳優の伊勢谷友介被告（44）に懲役1年、執行猶予3年の有罪判決です。伊勢谷被告は「同じ過ちを犯さない」とコメントしました。 判決を言い渡され、東京地裁を出る伊勢谷友介被告。髪は短く、まっすぐ前を見据えていました。 東京・目黒区の自宅で乾燥大麻約13グラムを所持していたとして大麻取締法違反の罪で起訴された伊勢谷被告。 伊勢谷被告は今月1日の初公判で起訴内容を認め、大麻の使用については「リラックスのためでもあり、プレッシャーなく睡眠を取るためだった」と述べました。