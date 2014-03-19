Japanese logging company Sumitomo Forestry and Kyoto University are planting the seeds for a 2023 launch of the world's first satellite made out of wood.
The partners announced their intentions on Wednesday, saying the aim was basic research and proof of concept.
They have agreed to conduct research on tree growth and the use of wood materials in space. They hope to promote technology for using wood in extreme environments on Earth.
Wood does not block electromagnetic waves or the Earth's magnetic field. This enables devices such as antennas and attitude control mechanisms to be placed inside a wooden satellite, allowing for simpler structures. In addition, when a wooden satellite de-orbits and plunges back to Earth, it would burn up completely without releasing harmful substances into the atmosphere or raining debris on the ground.
Dec 24
Japanese logging company Sumitomo Forestry and Kyoto University are planting the seeds for a 2023 launch of the world's first satellite made out of wood.
()
Dec 24
Yahoo Japan Corp. said Wednesday it will delete hateful and defamatory comments from all of its online posting sites with the use of artificial intelligence, beefing up efforts to tackle cyberbullying after the suspected suicide of a reality show star.
(Kyodo)
Dec 24
Japan has set its 2021 catch limit for large whales at 383, the same as for the current year, in line with calculations to avoid a negative impact on cetacean resources, according to the Fisheries Agency. (Kyodo)
Dec 24
Cannabis has a long history in Japan, dating back to the country's pre-historical period. (newsonjapan.com)
Dec 22
The Japanese health ministry's expert board on Monday postponed a decision on whether to approve Fujifilm Holdings' Avigan for coronavirus treatment, opting to examine more evidence to determine its efficacy.
(Nikkei)
Dec 22
Inspired by his grandfatherâ€™s passion for airborne personal transport, Akio Toyoda, Toyotaâ€™s current president, has not just inherited the worldâ€™s largest car company but also his grandfatherâ€™s vision â€“ to make cars fly. (scmp.com)
Dec 22
National associations of doctors, nurses and seven other medical groups in Japan declared a state of medical emergency on Monday, urging the government to support the nationâ€™s medical system creaking under the strain of the coronavirus pandemic. (Japan Times)
Dec 21
"Brain fog" is one of the strangest symptoms of coronavirus. This is part of a project involving top researchers from around the world and AI analyzing 200,000 COVID-19 papers. (NHK)
Dec 21
A zoo in Toyama, Japan, treated their capybara to a traditional Japanese hot citron bath to help them through the winter, as seen on Saturday. (RT)
Dec 19
NHK has learned that Japan's health ministry has ordered local governments to prepare coronavirus vaccination programs, so that medical workers can begin receiving inoculations in February.
(NHK)
Dec 19
The capsule brought back by the Hayabusa2 space probe contained more than 5.4 grams of soil samples from a distant asteroid, exceeding the original target of 0.1 gram, Japan's space agency said Friday. (Kyodo)
Dec 19
More than 100 different symptoms of coronavirus infections have been found. (NHK)
Dec 18
Major U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc. on Friday filed for a fast-track approval in Japan of its COVID-19 vaccine, marking the first such application made in the nation, with industry sources saying the formal approval could come within months amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. (Japan Times)
Dec 18
The government said Thursday it will remove the two remaining wind power turbines it installed off Fukushima Prefecture citing lack of profit in the project, which cost ¥60 billion ($580 million). (Japan Times)
Dec 18
Researchers have found a link between wearing masks and COVID-19 immunity. (NHK WORLD-JAPAN)
Dec 17
Japan's space agency said Tuesday a capsule brought back by the Hayabusa2 space probe last week from a distant asteroid contained the world's first sample of a material in a gaseous state from deep space. (Japan Times)
Dec 17
Japan aims to generate up to 45 gigawatts of power through offshore wind power in 2040, a level that would make the country the world's third-largest generator of such power, as part of efforts to achieve net zero emissions of carbon dioxide by 2050, officials said Tuesday. (Japan Times)
Dec 17
Japan's environment minister has proposed increasing renewable power sources to more than 40 percent of the nation's energy mix by fiscal 2030, about twice the government's current goal. (Nikkei)
Dec 17
The prefectural government of Kochi said Wednesday that an outbreak of avian influenza believed to be highly pathogenic has been confirmed at a chicken farm in the city of Sukumo. (Japan Times)