If you thought Japanese beer meant Asahi, Kirin and Sapporo, think again.
In this episode of Al-kee-hol, Yuka Uchida explores the booming business of craft beer in Tokyo. From passion fruit-infused lagers at an urban brewery to unfiltered hand-pumped black ales to microbrews served in a refurbished shipping container, Yuka and her pal Ogi sample enough beer to sink the Japanese Navy.
Dec 24
Dec 24
Follow along as Shizuka dons a kimono and enters through a tiny sliding door into a “chashitsu” tea room. (Japan by Food)
Dec 24
Qantas has made its first significant move to restart international flying after revealing it has plans to launch a new business with Japan Airlines in July. (australianaviation.com.au)
Dec 23
Japan and other Asian countries are adding to the cascade of global restrictions on travel from the U.K., amid fears of a new coronavirus variant believed to be more transmissible than strains seen so far.
(Nikkei)
Dec 23
Ticket prices for Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea during peak periods will increase by up to 500 yen ($4.80) starting from next March, operator Oriental Land Co. said Tuesday.
(Kyodo)
Dec 22
Meiji Jingu, a major Shinto shrine in central Tokyo, has decided to close its gates during New Year's Eve to prevent spread of the new coronavirus.
(NHK)
Dec 21
Heavy snowfalls have hit Niigata Prefecture, leaving roads and houses blanketed in heavy snow. (RT)
Dec 20
An 18-meter kinetic statue of Gundam, a famous anime robot, was revealed to the public at the Gundam Factory Yokohama complex southwest of Tokyo on Saturday.
(Nikkei)
Dec 20
The Japanese ferry Taiheiyo Ferry runs between Hokkaido and Nagoya via Sendai. (Kuga's Travel)
Dec 19
The coronavirus hasn't stopped a street in the city of Sendai, northeastern Japan, from becoming a dazzling winter wonderland.
(NHK)
Dec 19
Heavy snow has brought traffic chaos to much of north-west Japan, with hundreds of vehicles stuck on blocked highways. (abc.net.au)
Dec 19
Railway operators serving the Tokyo metropolitan region, including East Japan Railway Co. (JR East) announced Friday their respective decisions not to run trains all night on New Year's Eve through New Year's Day, as a measure to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Japan Times)
Dec 18
Traveling abroad is always more enjoyable if the visitor can anticipate customs and amenities that are likely to be different from those at home. The following represent some of the concerns travelers to Japan will likely to want to know about before embarking on the journey. (newsonjapan.com)
Dec 18
Though in-person casinos and gambling is banned in Japan, there are some very popular casino destinations which people throng in large numbers to enjoy the games. (newsonjapan.com)
Dec 18
It is common for films to inspire viewers to visit the locations of its memorable scenes and very few have done this to greater effect than Sofia Coppola's Lost in Translation. (newsonjapan.com)
Dec 17
The estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan in November dived 97.7 percent from a year before to 56,700 due to the prolonged impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic, government data showed Wednesday. (Japan Times)
Dec 16
Japan's latest efforts to block the spread of the coronavirus are not going down well with the tourism industry. (NHK)
Dec 15
A museum in Hiroshima that documents the 1945 atomic bombing of the city has been temporarily closed amid a surge in coronavirus cases.
(NHK)
Dec 15
The annual Sapporo Snow Festival in Hokkaido, northern Japan, will be held online next year due to a surge in coronavirus infections.
(NHK)
Dec 14
Japan's prime minister says the government will entirely suspend its domestic travel subsidy campaign late this month as the number of new coronavirus infections remains at record high levels.
(NHK)