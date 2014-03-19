If you thought Japanese beer meant Asahi, Kirin and Sapporo, think again.

In this episode of Al-kee-hol, Yuka Uchida explores the booming business of craft beer in Tokyo. From passion fruit-infused lagers at an urban brewery to unfiltered hand-pumped black ales to microbrews served in a refurbished shipping container, Yuka and her pal Ogi sample enough beer to sink the Japanese Navy.