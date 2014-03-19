Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested the manager of a restaurant in Suita City for allegedly planting a hidden camera inside a women’s toilet, reports Yomiuri Television.

In December of last year, Masato Tokuyama, 35, allegedly placed the camera inside the toilet of the yakiniku (grilled beef) restaurant in order to take tosatsu (voyeur) footage of female employees and customers.

“I have an interest in women using toilets,” Tokuyama was quoted by police in admitting to allegations of violating a prefectural public nuisance ordinance.

The manager of a yakiniku restaurant planted a spy camera inside a women’s toilet last year (Twitter)

Police first began investigating Tokuyama, who lives in Ibaraki City, after an examination of security camera footage linked him to another illicit photography incident at another restaurant in Suita.

During that investigation, police seized a computer found in the suspect’s residence that contained a large number of tosatsu images.

In one image, a female acquaintance is shown using the restroom inside his residence. Footage shot inside his restaurant was also found.