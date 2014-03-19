Qantas has made its first significant move to restart international flying after revealing it has plans to launch a new business with Japan Airlines in July.

The deal would involve an expanded codeshare relationship, additional flights, new routes and collaboration on pricing.

It comes after Australian Aviation reported comments by Prime Minister Scott Morrison in October suggesting Japan could be one of the first locations the country will open to.

The two airlines said on Wednesday they had already submitted an application for authorisation to regulators in Australia and New Zealand, with a decision due within six months.

If given the green light, the new business would launch in July – the same month Qantas estimates international flying beyond New Zealand would restart.

Qantas and Japan Airlines hope the move will allow:

An expanded codeshare relationship and optimised schedules on flights between Australia and New Zealand and Japan;

Enhanced frequent flyer benefits for Qantas and JAL customers, including better earning of Qantas points or JAL miles on routes;

Qantas customers to have access to 14 new codeshare destinations in Japan; and JAL customers to have access to 15 new codeshare destinations in Australia and New Zealand;

Co-ordination of pricing, schedules, sales and tourism marketing.