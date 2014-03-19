In Japan, you will see lots of cute things. In fact, there is a Japanese word for it– Kawaii means a "culture of cuteness."

But, near the city of Hiroshima there is a man with a different idea of what's cute.

"It's looking for the shade. It's cooler inside," said Nobumitsu Murabayashi.

His idea of cute is peering out of the family room.

"It's kind of funny because people will say, he's so cute and sweet while others say that's a dangerous animal. Keep him away. He's not a danger to anyone," said Murabayashi.

His pet is an eight foot alligator.

Credit: WTHR

"I've had this gator for 39 years," said Murabayashi. "A long time ago we passed a pet shop and saw this tiny alligator. Six months went by and the gator was still there. My 5 year-old son said why don't we buy it. I said, yeah, why not? Let's give it a try."

"In the beginning, he was just a little pet," said Murabayashi. "I could keep him in water and keep him wet. I liked it. I really had no idea he would grow to this size."

They named it "Cayman-kun" meaning young caiman.

His pet used to live outside.

"He started in this tank when he was smaller. But as he got bigger, I put him in a larger tank," said Murabayashi.

But now the gator comes inside.