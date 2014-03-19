A 28-year-old teacher in custody over the alleged sexual abuse of a boy overseas has been accused in two other cases, police have revealed, reports TV Asahi.

In November, Chiba Prefectural Police first arrested Yoshiyuki Nakagami, an English teacher in Takatsuki City, Osaka Prefecture, on suspicion of indecent assault.

The crime occurred in 2017 while Nakagami was studying in Canada. On several occasions that October, he allegedly removed the pants of the 9-year-old boy and carried out acts deemed obscene.

“I could not control my sexual desire,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations in November. He was prosecuted on December 1.

According to police, the suspect later returned to Japan. The two other cases involved other boys living in Hokkaido and Nagano prefectures in 2018.

In those incidents, the suspect allegedly requested through an app that the boys send him photographs of their lower bodies.

Searched his residence

The matter emerged two years ago when police were working on a child pornography case.

During the investigation, police searched Nakagami’s residence and seized files falling under the genre known as the “University Student Series.”

Nakagami was prosecuted for the latter two cases on December 22.

海外で少年にわいせつな行為をしたうえ、その様子を撮影したなどとして逮捕・起訴された男が帰国後も別の少年2人に指示して下半身を撮影させたなどとして追起訴されました。 大阪府の英会話講師・中上慶之輔被告（28）は3年前、留学先のカナダの少年（当時9）に対する児童ポルノ製造などの疑いで千葉県警に先月、逮捕され、その後に起訴されました。その後の関係者への取材で、中上被告は帰国後の2018年に長野と北海道の少年2人に通信アプリで指示して下半身を撮影させ、わいせつな動画を製造したなどとして、今月22日に追起訴されたことが分かりました。カナダの事件は、この少年らの被害を調べるなかで判明したということです。