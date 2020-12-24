Record 888 coronavirus cases reported in Tokyo

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government says 888 new cases of coronavirus infection, a new daily high, were confirmed in the Japanese capital on Thursday.

The previous record was 821, marked a week ago. The total number of people who have tested positive in Tokyo now stands at 54,018.

Yahoo Japan to delete hateful posts with AI to tackle cyberbullying (Kyodo) Yahoo Japan Corp. said Wednesday it will delete hateful and defamatory comments from all of its online posting sites with the use of artificial intelligence, beefing up efforts to tackle cyberbullying after the suspected suicide of a reality show star.

18 percent of Japanese universities remain mostly remote due to pandemic (Kyodo) About 18 percent of more than 1,000 universities and other higher education institutions in Japan continued to reduce their in-person teaching to less than half of their total as of October due to the coronavirus pandemic, the education ministry said Wednesday.

Japan, Philippines and Singapore join UK travel freeze over COVID (Nikkei) Japan and other Asian countries are adding to the cascade of global restrictions on travel from the U.K., amid fears of a new coronavirus variant believed to be more transmissible than strains seen so far.