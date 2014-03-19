Tokyo reported its second-highest daily increase of 884 new coronavirus infections on Friday, as cases continue to rise unabated in the capital and several other areas across the country.

The figure comes a day after Tokyo logged a daily record of 888 coronavirus cases, with the nation also confirming its highest daily tally of over 3,700 coronavirus cases the same day.

The number of new infections was also the highest logged in Tokyo for a Friday, with the capital rewriting its record for each day of the week for the past 11 consecutive days. Tokyo's cumulative total now stands at 54,902.

