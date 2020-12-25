Japan's health ministry says five people who returned to Japan from Britain have tested positive for a new variant of the coronavirus.
The five were earlier found to be infected with the coronavirus at an airport in Japan.
The ministry says officials analyzed their samples and found the virus they carry is the new variant spreading in Britain. It says the five people are being quarantined.
This is the first time Japan has confirmed people infected with the new variant that is said to be more contagious.
Ministry officials are trying to identify how they caught the virus and if anyone had close contact with them.
イギリスで急激に広がる新型コロナウイルスの「変異種」に感染した人が国内で5人確認されました。国内で変異種への感染が確認されたのは初めてです。
田村厚労大臣：「英国で報告された変異した新型コロナウイルスを合計5例、検出しました」
厚生労働省によりますと、変異種への感染が確認されたのは10歳未満から60代までの男女5人です。いずれもイギリスからの直行便で入国し、18日から21日までに羽田空港と関西空港の検疫で感染が判明しました。5人のうち4人は無症状ですが、60代の男性1人は倦怠（けんたい）感を訴えています。5人の濃厚接触者はいないということです。厚労省はイギリスと同じく変異種の感染が拡大している南アフリカからの入国者について、26日から入国時の検査に加えて入国から3日後にも再び検査をするなど水際対策を強化すると発表しました。
