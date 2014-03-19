Tokyo 2020 organizers said Thursday that all 68 domestic sponsors for the Summer Olympics have agreed in principle to extend their contracts for the delayed games, even as growing coronavirus infections in Japan overshadow the event.
The Tokyo Olympics had originally been scheduled for 2020 but were postponed by a year because of the pandemic.
"Partner companies told me about the difficult situation they are in because of the pandemic," Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori told a news conference.
"But they also told me they definitely want the games to be held, and that they are willing to offer as much support as they can."
Tokyo 2020 organizers expect more than 22 billion in additional contributions from them, Mori said.
