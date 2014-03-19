Kimono Mom -- Dec 26
How to enjoy Quarantine Christmas.We are spending our first Christmas in our new home. Since we couldn't go out this year, we ordered the Christmas dinner from Casita, dressed up, and decorated the dining room like a restaurant.
News source: Kimono Mom
Japan had ordered enough vaccines for the whole country. Now it has to overcome a history of vaccine mistrust.
