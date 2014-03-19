Barakan Discovers: The Tokyo of 2020

Tokyo was undergoing massive changes as it prepared to welcome the world to the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games until the COVID-19 pandemic brought everything an abrupt halt.

Peter Barakan meets with people from a wide range of countries that have settled in Tokyo to get their perspectives on the current situation and what the future holds moving forward.

Japan's former Emperor Akihito turns 87 (Kyodo) Japan's former Emperor Akihito turned 87 on Wednesday, having spent much of the year quietly at his residence in Tokyo amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Santa Claus bikers parade in Tokyo against child abuse (Japan Times) Bikers on Harley Davidsons dressed in Santa Claus costumes rode through the streets of central Tokyo on Sunday for their annual parade against child abuse, saying more children were vulnerable in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.