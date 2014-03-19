The Toei Oedo Line subway will temporarily reduce service after 15 drivers tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government said on Saturday, reports the Asahi Shimbun

In addition to those 15 drivers confirmed positive through Friday, there are six others who will not be working due to having been in close contact with an infected person, the government said.

As a result, service on the loop line, which is operated by the Tokyo Metropolitan Bureau of Transportation, will be reduced by 30 percent beginning on Sunday.

The reduction in service will not apply to rush hour on Monday (7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.). It will be in effect until January 11, 2021.

All of the infected drivers report for work and change clothes at an office in the Kiyosumi area of Koto Ward, the government added.

Of the 195 staff members working at the office, 167 are drivers. Polymerase chain reaction tests are continuing to be conducted on the staff members.

都営地下鉄大江戸線の運転士21人が新型コロナウイルスに感染するなどしたことを受け、東京都は27日から大江戸線の本数を通常の7割程度に減らして運行します。 都によりますと、大江戸線では15日から25日までに運転士15人の感染が確認され、現在、濃厚接触者などを含めて21人の運転士が出勤できなくなっているということです。これを受け、都は27日から大江戸線の本数を通常の7割ほどに減らして運行することを決めました。期間は来月11日までをめどにしていますが、28日に限り通勤ラッシュが予想される午前7時半から午前8時半までについては通常通りの運行を予定しています。