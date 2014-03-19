A Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker attended a drinking party Friday with about 30 people in Toyama, his office said Saturday, despite authorities’ warnings to refrain from dining in large groups to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus.
Mitsuhiro Miyakoshi, a 70-year-old House of Representatives member, also fell down and was taken to a hospital by ambulance after the drinking party, sources familiar with the matter said.
“I deeply regret attending the drinking party and apologize,” the former minister for Okinawa and Northern Territories said in a statement released by his office. He suffered a minor injury, according to the sources.
Miyakoshi’s outing came despite a government warning that dining with five or more people carries a high risk of spreading the virus. Miyakoshi drank with members of the fishing industry in Toyama, his constituency, according to the sources.
Dec 27
A Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker attended a drinking party Friday with about 30 people in Toyama, his office said Saturday, despite authorities’ warnings to refrain from dining in large groups to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus. (Japan Times)
Dec 26
The Japanese government faces both technical and policy challenges in reaching the goals it has set to achieve net-zero emission of greenhouse gases by 2050.
(NHK)
Dec 26
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday said the country is prepared to introduce vaccines and is looking at February as a key decision-making point. (Nikkei)
Dec 26
Japan's prime minister said his administration will consider revising the law so that subsidies and penalties can be used in combination to enforce shorter business hours at bars and restaurants.
(NHK)
Dec 25
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday corrected statements he had made in the Diet, apologizing for what he said were mistakes regarding a political funding scandal that has also cast a pall over the current prime minister, Yoshihide Suga.
(Japan Today)
Dec 25
Former Japanese premier Shinzo Abe will not be charged over allegations his political funding group illegally subsidised parties for hundreds of voters in a case casting a shadow over the current prime minister. (straitstimes.com)
Dec 23
US President Donald Trump's nomination for Washington's next ambassador to Japan is likely to be scrapped now that the current session of Congress is all but over. (NHK)
Dec 23
The Maritime Self-Defense Force said Tuesday eight senior officials, including its top two officers, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and will be working remotely under quarantine. (Japan Times)
Dec 22
Japan's struggle to contain the coronavirus ahead of the holiday season has prompted some local leaders to ask residents to embrace a more extreme precaution: wearing masks at home. (Bloomberg)
Dec 22
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga reiterated there was no need for Japan to call a national state of emergency, even as healthcare authorities declared their own state of emergency for the medical system as coronavirus infection rates continue to rise. (Reuters)
Dec 22
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Sugaâ€™s government approved a ninth consecutive rise in military spending on Monday, to fund the development of an advanced stealth fighter and longer-range anti-ship missile to counter Chinaâ€™s growing military power. (aljazeera.com)
Dec 20
Both governments have based their strategies on voluntarism, self-responsibility, and perhaps most importantly, the exceptional nature of their populations, says an observer. (channelnewsasia.com)
Dec 18
Japan's decision to build two new naval vessels equipped with Aegis missile interceptors â€” an alternative to a scrapped plan to deploy a land-based system â€” could prompt further armament by potential adversaries, security experts have warned. (Japan Times)
Dec 18
The mayor of Unnan City in Shimane Prefecture has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a female nurse while he was in hospital.
(Japan Today)
Dec 17
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday voiced regret over a recent year-end dinner where he appeared to flout social-distancing guidelines designed to help halt the virusâ€™s spread as his government faces flak for its handling of the coronavirus response. (Japan Times)
Dec 16
Japan's Cabinet approved a 21.84 trillion yen ($210 billion) extra budget on Tuesday, bringing its total spending for fiscal 2020 to a record high of 175.69 trillion yen, as it grapples to ensure the coronavirus-stricken economy stays on a recovery track.
(Kyodo)
Dec 16
Tokyo prosecutors have demanded 18 months in prison for lawmaker Kawai Anri on charges of buying votes to win a seat in an Upper House election last year.
(NHK)
Dec 15
Japan's government finalized plans for social security reforms on Monday. Officials hope the changes will make the system more balanced and beneficial across age groups.
(NHK)
Dec 13
Communications minister Ryota Takeda on Friday urged NHK to lower its viewing fees at an early date.
(Japan Times)
Dec 11
Japan's initial budget for fiscal 2021 is on track to set a record for the ninth straight year as the government increases reserve funds to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and due to rising outlays for defense and social security, government sources said Wednesday. (Japan Times)