A total of 2,948 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed across Japan on Sunday.
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 708 new cases, the highest-ever figure for a Sunday. The daily tally for the capital has topped 700 for the fifth straight day. The number of patients in serious condition reached 82, the highest since the state of emergency was lifted in May.
Officials say the rate of people testing positive for the virus is also on the rise in Tokyo. The rate was in the 3 percent range in September and October, but rose to 6 percent in mid-November.
The positive rate reached 8.2 percent on Friday. The last time it was at this level was on May 3rd, when the state of emergency was still in place.
Japanese Association for Infectious Diseases President Tateda Kazuhiro said, "The high positive rate shows that cases are rapidly increasing. Many people who have not been tested may be carrying the virus."
There were more than 220,000 positive cases in Japan since the pandemic began. Over 3,200 people have died.
The health ministry says the number of serious cases stands at a record high of 659.
Dec 28
Japan's Meteorological Agency is warning that heavy snow is forecast over wide areas during the New Year holidays.
(NHK)
Dec 28
The Japan Meteorological Agency says a volcanic eruption occurred on Suwanosejima Island in the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima at around 2:48 a.m. on Monday.
(NHK)
Dec 28
Shrines across Japan would usually expect to welcome millions of people to celebrate New Year, but the novel coronavirus pandemic has dampened the celebratory mood this time as the country faces a third wave of infections.
(Kyodo)
Dec 28
Nao Fukushi, a member of idol group SKE48, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and more than one dozen fellow members have been deemed to have been close contacts, the group revealed on Sunday.
(tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 28
The Japanese government has suspended entry of non-resident foreign nationals to Japan to prevent the transmission of coronavirus variants.
(NHK)
Dec 28
Japan is developing a system aimed at keeping track of travelers from overseas as part of efforts to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus within its borders, a senior government official said Sunday.
(Japan Today)
Dec 28
(NHK)
Dec 28
Twenty-three-year-old Wakaba Tomita captured her first national women's judo championship on Sunday in the unlimited weight-class meet.
(Kyodo)
Dec 28
Rika Kihira nailed a quad salchow in her free skate to overcome a powerful challenge from Kaori Sakamoto and capture her second straight women's crown at Japan's national figure skating championships on Sunday.
(Kyodo)
Dec 28
Former transport minister Yuichiro Hata died on Sunday while being transported to a hospital in Tokyo, though the cause of his death was not immediately known, people close to him said. He was 53.
(Japan Times)
Dec 27
Japan will ban entry from all countries to prevent the spread of the more contagious U.K. strain of the coronavirus, the government announced Saturday. (Nikkei)
Dec 27
The spread of the new coronavirus is threatening the supply of blood for transfusions in the Tokyo Metropolitan area.
(NHK)
Dec 27
The Toei Oedo Line subway will temporarily reduce service after 15 drivers tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government said on Saturday, reports the Asahi Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 27
The Winter Cup is Japan’s biggest high school basketball tournament, but the 2020 edition is facing an unprecedented crisis amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Japan Times)
Dec 27
A Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker attended a drinking party Friday with about 30 people in Toyama, his office said Saturday, despite authorities’ warnings to refrain from dining in large groups to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus. (Japan Times)
Dec 26
Tokyo reported a record 949 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday as infections continue to climb throughout the country. (Japan Times)
Dec 26
Giant advertising screens on buildings overlooking a popular scramble crossing near Tokyo's Shibuya Station will be turned off earlier than usual on New Year's Eve, as one of the efforts to deter people from gathering amid the coronavirus outbreak.
(NHK)
Dec 26
How to enjoy Quarantine Christmas.We are spending our first Christmas in our new home. Since we couldn't go out this year, we ordered the Christmas dinner from Casita, dressed up, and decorated the dining room like a restaurant. (Kimono Mom)
Dec 26
Japan's health ministry says five people who returned to Japan from Britain have tested positive for a new variant of the coronavirus.
(NHK)
Dec 26
Japanese airports and train stations on Saturday started seeing some lines of travelers heading to their hometowns or other places for the year-end and New Year holidays, but there was less crowding than usual because of the coronavirus pandemic.
(Japan Today)